Russell Westbrook: Scouting report and accolades

Position: G
Born: 11/12/88
Height: 6-3 / 1.91
Weight: 190 lbs. / 86.2 kg.
Salary: $47,063,478

SCOUTING REPORT

Once a superior athlete… Very quick and explosive… Great first step… Got to the basket like very few others… A lot of competitive fire… A fast break waiting to happen… Can be a good defender when he’s into it… Pretty good with the stop-and-pop mid-range jumper… Does not always make good decisions… Bad three-point shooter… Turnover prone… Has lost a step… Is he willing to change his game?

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

MVP: 1 (2017)

All-Star: 9 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2010)

All-NBA 1st Team: 2 (2016, 2017)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 5 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2019, 2020)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2009)

Olympic gold: 1 (2012)

World Cup gold: 1 (2010)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 192 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-4

Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-3.5

Wingspan: 6-foot-7.75

