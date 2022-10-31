Russell Westbrook: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|11/12/88
|Height:
|6-3 / 1.91
|Weight:
|190 lbs. / 86.2 kg.
|Salary:
|$47,063,478
SCOUTING REPORT
Once a superior athlete… Very quick and explosive… Great first step… Got to the basket like very few others… A lot of competitive fire… A fast break waiting to happen… Can be a good defender when he’s into it… Pretty good with the stop-and-pop mid-range jumper… Does not always make good decisions… Bad three-point shooter… Turnover prone… Has lost a step… Is he willing to change his game?
ACCOLADES
MVP: 1 (2017)
All-Star: 9 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2010)
All-NBA 1st Team: 2 (2016, 2017)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 5 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2019, 2020)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2009)
Olympic gold: 1 (2012)
World Cup gold: 1 (2010)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 192 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-4
Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-3.5
Wingspan: 6-foot-7.75