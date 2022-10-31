Russell Westbrook: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Once a superior athlete… Very quick and explosive… Great first step… Got to the basket like very few others… A lot of competitive fire… A fast break waiting to happen… Can be a good defender when he’s into it… Pretty good with the stop-and-pop mid-range jumper… Does not always make good decisions… Bad three-point shooter… Turnover prone… Has lost a step… Is he willing to change his game?

