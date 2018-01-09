NBA Salaries

Team 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25
1. Portland $138,106,328 $110,941,475 $89,458,627 $83,427,762 $86,552,469 $54,250,000
2. Miami $135,262,022 $65,165,620 $43,013,404 $37,653,300 $0 $0
3. Oklahoma City $133,757,694 $93,987,205 $47,730,034 $2,929,881 $0 $0
4. Minnesota $133,390,722 $94,410,097 $69,169,526 $65,211,150 $36,016,200 $0
5. LA Clippers $132,932,304 $114,044,403 $100,750,973 $7,518,518 $0 $0
6. Orlando $132,797,625 $121,164,255 $68,666,224 $33,500,000 $0 $0
7. Philadelphia $132,412,709 $144,214,381 $141,202,406 $131,389,820 $75,230,150 $38,280,000
8. Denver $131,614,736 $105,894,872 $99,833,796 $67,256,770 $35,960,000 $38,280,000
9. Washington $131,365,422 $101,486,989 $89,262,257 $84,629,059 $0 $0
10. Detroit $131,065,595 $65,145,754 $38,957,028 $0 $0 $0
11. Milwaukee $130,728,711 $132,601,418 $82,009,516 $73,131,798 $40,396,552 $0
12. Golden State $129,730,714 $140,744,025 $148,778,268 $101,953,999 $70,805,664 $0
13. Cleveland $129,011,594 $107,184,389 $51,539,166 $36,368,918 $6,718,842 $0
14. Houston $128,772,114 $131,331,546 $123,610,275 $113,998,598 $20,917,902 $0
15. Memphis $128,624,286 $73,951,377 $32,772,850 $0 $0 $0
16. Brooklyn $126,930,878 $131,882,315 $130,301,815 $107,900,288 $0 $0
17. Charlotte $124,405,010 $76,267,752 $19,687,884 $0 $0 $0
18. San Antonio $123,969,964 $117,246,053 $22,428,880 $16,571,120 $17,714,000 $0
19. Atlanta $123,938,536 $58,202,336 $34,219,402 $20,206,896 $0 $0
20. Dallas $123,792,582 $105,186,384 $72,214,559 $62,410,178 $36,016,200 $0
21. Toronto $123,693,063 $85,078,279 $46,500,570 $33,640,000 $35,960,000 $38,280,000
22. LA Lakers $123,104,773 $119,559,440 $46,002,274 $0 $0 $0
23. Utah $121,905,383 $114,035,497 $41,718,985 $28,750,000 $9,500,000 $0
24. Phoenix $121,018,479 $84,902,242 $51,192,621 $33,790,000 $36,493,200 $0
25. Boston $118,891,269 $122,426,100 $77,600,400 $64,415,800 $28,508,929 $0
26. Sacramento $118,412,897 $98,484,324 $59,143,984 $40,875,001 $20,568,183 $0
27. New Orleans $117,685,182 $83,000,988 $27,020,000 $0 $0 $0
28. Chicago $117,090,132 $106,027,708 $45,472,621 $0 $0 $0
29. Indiana $114,867,660 $125,318,718 $83,635,400 $59,100,000 $19,400,000 $0
30. New York $108,848,766 $82,847,203 $26,231,666 $0 $0 $0

