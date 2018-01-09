|Team
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|1.
|Portland
|$138,106,328
|$110,941,475
|$89,458,627
|$83,427,762
|$86,552,469
|$54,250,000
|2.
|Miami
|$135,262,022
|$65,165,620
|$43,013,404
|$37,653,300
|$0
|$0
|3.
|Oklahoma City
|$133,757,694
|$93,987,205
|$47,730,034
|$2,929,881
|$0
|$0
|4.
|Minnesota
|$133,390,722
|$94,410,097
|$69,169,526
|$65,211,150
|$36,016,200
|$0
|5.
|LA Clippers
|$132,932,304
|$114,044,403
|$100,750,973
|$7,518,518
|$0
|$0
|6.
|Orlando
|$132,797,625
|$121,164,255
|$68,666,224
|$33,500,000
|$0
|$0
|7.
|Philadelphia
|$132,412,709
|$144,214,381
|$141,202,406
|$131,389,820
|$75,230,150
|$38,280,000
|8.
|Denver
|$131,614,736
|$105,894,872
|$99,833,796
|$67,256,770
|$35,960,000
|$38,280,000
|9.
|Washington
|$131,365,422
|$101,486,989
|$89,262,257
|$84,629,059
|$0
|$0
|10.
|Detroit
|$131,065,595
|$65,145,754
|$38,957,028
|$0
|$0
|$0
|11.
|Milwaukee
|$130,728,711
|$132,601,418
|$82,009,516
|$73,131,798
|$40,396,552
|$0
|12.
|Golden State
|$129,730,714
|$140,744,025
|$148,778,268
|$101,953,999
|$70,805,664
|$0
|13.
|Cleveland
|$129,011,594
|$107,184,389
|$51,539,166
|$36,368,918
|$6,718,842
|$0
|14.
|Houston
|$128,772,114
|$131,331,546
|$123,610,275
|$113,998,598
|$20,917,902
|$0
|15.
|Memphis
|$128,624,286
|$73,951,377
|$32,772,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|16.
|Brooklyn
|$126,930,878
|$131,882,315
|$130,301,815
|$107,900,288
|$0
|$0
|17.
|Charlotte
|$124,405,010
|$76,267,752
|$19,687,884
|$0
|$0
|$0
|18.
|San Antonio
|$123,969,964
|$117,246,053
|$22,428,880
|$16,571,120
|$17,714,000
|$0
|19.
|Atlanta
|$123,938,536
|$58,202,336
|$34,219,402
|$20,206,896
|$0
|$0
|20.
|Dallas
|$123,792,582
|$105,186,384
|$72,214,559
|$62,410,178
|$36,016,200
|$0
|21.
|Toronto
|$123,693,063
|$85,078,279
|$46,500,570
|$33,640,000
|$35,960,000
|$38,280,000
|22.
|LA Lakers
|$123,104,773
|$119,559,440
|$46,002,274
|$0
|$0
|$0
|23.
|Utah
|$121,905,383
|$114,035,497
|$41,718,985
|$28,750,000
|$9,500,000
|$0
|24.
|Phoenix
|$121,018,479
|$84,902,242
|$51,192,621
|$33,790,000
|$36,493,200
|$0
|25.
|Boston
|$118,891,269
|$122,426,100
|$77,600,400
|$64,415,800
|$28,508,929
|$0
|26.
|Sacramento
|$118,412,897
|$98,484,324
|$59,143,984
|$40,875,001
|$20,568,183
|$0
|27.
|New Orleans
|$117,685,182
|$83,000,988
|$27,020,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28.
|Chicago
|$117,090,132
|$106,027,708
|$45,472,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|29.
|Indiana
|$114,867,660
|$125,318,718
|$83,635,400
|$59,100,000
|$19,400,000
|$0
|30.
|New York
|$108,848,766
|$82,847,203
|$26,231,666
|$0
|$0
|$0
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database