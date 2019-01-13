Atlanta Hawks Salaries

2020/21 Team Payroll: $118,804,016
2020/21 Team Payroll Rank: 25

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26
Danilo Gallinari $19,500,000 $20,475,000 $21,450,000 $0 $0 $0
Bogdan Bogdanovic $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $0 $0
Clint Capela $18,000,000 $19,103,448 $20,206,896 $0 $0 $0
Tony Snell $12,178,571 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Louis Williams $8,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
De'Andre Hunter $7,422,000 $7,775,400 $9,835,881 $12,973,527 $0 $0
Trae Young $6,571,800 $8,326,471 $11,040,900 $0 $0 $0
Onyeka Okongwu $5,813,640 $6,104,280 $6,395,160 $8,109,063 $10,817,490 $0
Kris Dunn $4,767,000 $5,005,350 $0 $0 $0 $0
Cam Reddish $4,458,000 $4,670,160 $5,954,454 $8,109,966 $0 $0
John Collins $4,137,302 $5,899,793 $0 $0 $0 $0
Kevin Huerter $2,761,920 $4,253,357 $6,065,287 $0 $0 $0
Solomon Hill $2,174,318 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Brandon Goodwin $1,701,593 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Bruno Fernando $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $0 $0 $0 $0
Khyri Thomas $744,684 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Skylar Mays $532,218 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Nathan Knight $522,989 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $118,804,016 $95,496,087 $59,656,896 $18,000,000 $0 $0

  • Danilo Gallinari: Only $5,000,000 guaranteed in 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by June 29, 2022.
  • Clint Capela: He makes an extra $500,000 for finishing with a 30 percent defensive rebounding rate, $500,000 for playing at least 2,000 minutes and $500,000 for shooting at least 65 percent from the free-throw line, according to Tim Bontemps.
  • Khyri Thomas: No money guaranteed after the 2020/21 season, HoopsHype has learned. His 2022/23 contract includes a $300,000 guarantee if not waived on or before August 1,2022. His 2022/23 contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived on or before the team’s first game of the 2022/23 regular season.
  • Source: HoopsHype's salary database