Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|2025/26
|Danilo Gallinari
|$19,500,000
|$20,475,000
|$21,450,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|$18,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$0
|$0
|Clint Capela
|$18,000,000
|$19,103,448
|$20,206,896
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Tony Snell
|$12,178,571
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Louis Williams
|$8,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|De'Andre Hunter
|$7,422,000
|$7,775,400
|$9,835,881
|$12,973,527
|$0
|$0
|Trae Young
|$6,571,800
|$8,326,471
|$11,040,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Onyeka Okongwu
|$5,813,640
|$6,104,280
|$6,395,160
|$8,109,063
|$10,817,490
|$0
|Kris Dunn
|$4,767,000
|$5,005,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Cam Reddish
|$4,458,000
|$4,670,160
|$5,954,454
|$8,109,966
|$0
|$0
|John Collins
|$4,137,302
|$5,899,793
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kevin Huerter
|$2,761,920
|$4,253,357
|$6,065,287
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Solomon Hill
|$2,174,318
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Brandon Goodwin
|$1,701,593
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Bruno Fernando
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Khyri Thomas
|$744,684
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Skylar Mays
|$532,218
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Nathan Knight
|$522,989
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$118,804,016
|$95,496,087
|$59,656,896
|$18,000,000
|$0
|$0
More
- Danilo Gallinari: Only $5,000,000 guaranteed in 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by June 29, 2022.
- Clint Capela: He makes an extra $500,000 for finishing with a 30 percent defensive rebounding rate, $500,000 for playing at least 2,000 minutes and $500,000 for shooting at least 65 percent from the free-throw line, according to Tim Bontemps.
- Khyri Thomas: No money guaranteed after the 2020/21 season, HoopsHype has learned. His 2022/23 contract includes a $300,000 guarantee if not waived on or before August 1,2022. His 2022/23 contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived on or before the team’s first game of the 2022/23 regular season.
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database