Brooklyn Nets Salaries

2020/21 Team Payroll: $169,132,133
2020/21 Team Payroll Rank: 2

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26
James Harden $41,254,920 $44,310,840 $47,366,760 $0 $0 $0
Kevin Durant $39,058,950 $40,918,900 $42,778,850 $0 $0 $0
Kyrie Irving $33,460,350 $35,053,700 $36,647,050 $0 $0 $0
Joe Harris $16,071,429 $16,201,074 $18,642,857 $19,928,571 $0 $0
Spencer Dinwiddie $11,454,048 $12,302,496 $0 $0 $0 $0
DeAndre Jordan $10,375,678 $9,881,598 $9,821,842 $0 $0 $0
Jeff Green $2,564,753 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Landry Shamet $2,090,040 $3,768,342 $5,562,072 $0 $0 $0
Tyler Johnson $2,028,594 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Timothe Luwawu $1,824,003 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Bruce Brown $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Nicolas Claxton $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $0 $0 $0 $0
Blake Griffin $1,229,676 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
LaMarcus Aldridge $878,340 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Iman Shumpert $803,044 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Alize Johnson $621,587 $1,762,796 $1,910,860 $0 $0 $0
Reggie Perry $489,148 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Chris Chiozza $449,115 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Andre Roberson $411,639 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Noah Vonleh $330,464 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Mike James $237,648 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Norvel Pelle $217,845 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Tyler Cook $99,020 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $169,132,133 $165,982,367 $157,168,219 $19,928,571 $0 $0

  • Kevin Durant: He can make up to $40,108,950 in 2020/21, $42,018,900 in 2021/22 and $43,928,850 in 2022/23 with bonuses, HoopsHype has learned.
  • Kyrie Irving's contract includes $1,000,000 in unlikely incentives broken into eight $125,000 bonuses, according to Bobby Marks.
  • Timothe Luwawu: Only $150,000 guaranteed in 2020/21, HoopsHype has learned. Guarantee increases to $250,000 if not waived by the first game of the 2020/21 regular season.
  • Alize Johnson: No money guaranteed in 2021/22 or 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. Guarantee will increase to $100,000 if not waived on or before the later of August 1,2021 and 30 days after the last day of the 2021/22 moratorium period. He gets $200,000 guaranteed if not waived on or before the date of the team’s first game of the 2021/22 regular season.
  • Norvel Pelle's 2020/21 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by October 22, 2020, HoopsHype has learned.
