Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|2025/26
|James Harden
|$41,254,920
|$44,310,840
|$47,366,760
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kevin Durant
|$39,058,950
|$40,918,900
|$42,778,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kyrie Irving
|$33,460,350
|$35,053,700
|$36,647,050
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Joe Harris
|$16,071,429
|$16,201,074
|$18,642,857
|$19,928,571
|$0
|$0
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|$11,454,048
|$12,302,496
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|DeAndre Jordan
|$10,375,678
|$9,881,598
|$9,821,842
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Jeff Green
|$2,564,753
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Landry Shamet
|$2,090,040
|$3,768,342
|$5,562,072
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Tyler Johnson
|$2,028,594
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Timothe Luwawu
|$1,824,003
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Bruce Brown
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Nicolas Claxton
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Blake Griffin
|$1,229,676
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|$878,340
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Iman Shumpert
|$803,044
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Alize Johnson
|$621,587
|$1,762,796
|$1,910,860
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Reggie Perry
|$489,148
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Chris Chiozza
|$449,115
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Andre Roberson
|$411,639
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Noah Vonleh
|$330,464
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Mike James
|$237,648
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Norvel Pelle
|$217,845
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Tyler Cook
|$99,020
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$169,132,133
|$165,982,367
|$157,168,219
|$19,928,571
|$0
|$0
- Kevin Durant: He can make up to $40,108,950 in 2020/21, $42,018,900 in 2021/22 and $43,928,850 in 2022/23 with bonuses, HoopsHype has learned.
- Kyrie Irving's contract includes $1,000,000 in unlikely incentives broken into eight $125,000 bonuses, according to Bobby Marks.
- Timothe Luwawu: Only $150,000 guaranteed in 2020/21, HoopsHype has learned. Guarantee increases to $250,000 if not waived by the first game of the 2020/21 regular season.
- Alize Johnson: No money guaranteed in 2021/22 or 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. Guarantee will increase to $100,000 if not waived on or before the later of August 1,2021 and 30 days after the last day of the 2021/22 moratorium period. He gets $200,000 guaranteed if not waived on or before the date of the team’s first game of the 2021/22 regular season.
- Norvel Pelle's 2020/21 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by October 22, 2020, HoopsHype has learned.
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database