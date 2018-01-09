Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|2025/26
|Nikola Jokic
|$29,542,010
|$31,579,390
|$33,616,770
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Jamal Murray
|$27,285,000
|$29,467,800
|$31,650,600
|$33,833,400
|$36,016,200
|Aaron Gordon
|$18,136,364
|$16,409,091
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Will Barton
|$13,723,214
|$14,669,642
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Paul Millsap
|$10,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|JaMychal Green
|$7,199,760
|$7,559,748
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|JaVale McGee
|$4,200,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Michael Porter
|$3,550,800
|$5,258,735
|$7,314,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Facundo Campazzo
|$3,200,000
|$3,200,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Zeke Nnaji
|$2,379,840
|$2,498,760
|$2,617,800
|$4,306,281
|$6,235,495
|$0
|Bol Bol
|$2,058,240
|$2,161,152
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Gary Clark
|$2,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|PJ Dozier
|$1,762,796
|$1,910,860
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Monte Morris
|$1,723,707
|$8,449,074
|$9,125,000
|$9,800,926
|$0
|$0
|Vlatko Cancar
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Markus Howard
|$535,294
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Austin Rivers
|$429,049
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Greg Whittington
|$332,252
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Shaquille Harrison
|$116,903
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$129,693,210
|$123,036,013
|$74,392,370
|$43,634,326
|$36,016,200
|$0
More
- Nikola Jokic: He will make an extra $431,000 for reaching the playoffs, according to Bobby Marks. Would make an additional $431,000 for advancing to the second round.
- Aaron Gordon: He has a $500,000 bonus for All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defensive selections, HoopsHype has learned.
- Paul Millsap's contract includes a $500,000 bonus for making the All-Star Game and a $150,000 bonus for playing 65 games and averaging 7 rebounds per 36 minutes, according to Bobby Marks.
- Gary Clark: No money guaranteed in 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned. Contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived seven days after the last day of the 2021/22 moratorium period.
- PJ Dozier: No money guaranteed for 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned, but will increase to $200,000 if not waived 10 days following the last day of the moratorium period for the season. Would get $400,000 if not waived before the date of the team’s first game of the 2021/22 regular season. The contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived before the day that is 30 days prior to the date on which base compensation in a standard NBA contract becomes fully guaranteed in respect of the 2021/22 season.
- Vlatko Cancar's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2021, HoopsHype has learned.
- Austin Rivers: No money guaranteed in 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned. His 2021/22 becomes fully guaranteed if not waived seven days after the end of the 2021/22 moratorium period.
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database