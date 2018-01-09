Denver Nuggets Salaries

2020/21 Team Payroll: $129,693,210
2020/21 Team Payroll Rank: 18

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26
Nikola Jokic $29,542,010 $31,579,390 $33,616,770 $0 $0 $0
Jamal Murray $27,285,000 $29,467,800 $31,650,600 $33,833,400 $36,016,200
Aaron Gordon $18,136,364 $16,409,091 $0 $0 $0 $0
Will Barton $13,723,214 $14,669,642 $0 $0 $0 $0
Paul Millsap $10,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
JaMychal Green $7,199,760 $7,559,748 $0 $0 $0 $0
JaVale McGee $4,200,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Michael Porter $3,550,800 $5,258,735 $7,314,900 $0 $0 $0
Facundo Campazzo $3,200,000 $3,200,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Zeke Nnaji $2,379,840 $2,498,760 $2,617,800 $4,306,281 $6,235,495 $0
Bol Bol $2,058,240 $2,161,152 $0 $0 $0 $0
Gary Clark $2,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
PJ Dozier $1,762,796 $1,910,860 $0 $0 $0 $0
Monte Morris $1,723,707 $8,449,074 $9,125,000 $9,800,926 $0 $0
Vlatko Cancar $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $0 $0 $0 $0
Markus Howard $535,294 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Austin Rivers $429,049 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Greg Whittington $332,252 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Shaquille Harrison $116,903 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $129,693,210 $123,036,013 $74,392,370 $43,634,326 $36,016,200 $0

  • Nikola Jokic: He will make an extra $431,000 for reaching the playoffs, according to Bobby Marks. Would make an additional $431,000 for advancing to the second round.
  • Aaron Gordon: He has a $500,000 bonus for All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defensive selections, HoopsHype has learned.
  • Paul Millsap's contract includes a $500,000 bonus for making the All-Star Game and a $150,000 bonus for playing 65 games and averaging 7 rebounds per 36 minutes, according to Bobby Marks.
  • Gary Clark: No money guaranteed in 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned. Contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived seven days after the last day of the 2021/22 moratorium period.
  • PJ Dozier: No money guaranteed for 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned, but will increase to $200,000 if not waived 10 days following the last day of the moratorium period for the season. Would get $400,000 if not waived before the date of the team’s first game of the 2021/22 regular season. The contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived before the day that is 30 days prior to the date on which base compensation in a standard NBA contract becomes fully guaranteed in respect of the 2021/22 season.
  • Vlatko Cancar's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2021, HoopsHype has learned.
  • Austin Rivers: No money guaranteed in 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned. His 2021/22 becomes fully guaranteed if not waived seven days after the end of the 2021/22 moratorium period.
