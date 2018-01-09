Los Angeles Clippers Salaries

2019/20 Team Payroll: $133,826,385
2019/20 Team Payroll Rank: 4

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25
Paul George $33,005,556 $35,450,412 $37,895,268 $0 $0 $0
Kawhi Leonard $32,742,000 $34,379,100 $36,016,200 $0 $0 $0
Marcus Morris $15,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Patrick Beverley $12,345,680 $13,333,333 $14,320,987 $0 $0 $0
Louis Williams $8,000,000 $8,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Ivica Zubac $6,481,482 $7,000,000 $7,518,518 $7,518,518 $0 $0
Montrezl Harrell $6,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Rodney McGruder $4,807,693 $5,192,307 $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0
JaMychal Green $4,767,000 $5,005,350 $0 $0 $0 $0
Patrick Patterson $2,331,593 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Isaiah Thomas $2,320,044 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Landry Shamet $1,995,120 $2,090,040 $3,768,342 $5,562,072 $0 $0
Mfiondu Kabengele $1,977,000 $2,075,880 $2,174,880 $3,923,483 $5,818,526 $0
Terance Mann $1,000,000 $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $1,930,681 $0 $0
Reggie Jackson $512,721 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Joakim Noah $381,360 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Amir Coffey $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Johnathan Motley $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $133,826,385 $114,044,403 $100,750,973 $7,518,518 $0 $0

More

  • Rodney McGruder's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 15, 2021, HoopsHype has learned.
  • Terance Mann's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 15, 2021, HoopsHype has learned. His 2022/23 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by August 1, 2022, HoopsHype has learned.
  • Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
  • Source: HoopsHype's salary database