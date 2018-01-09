Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|Paul George
|$33,005,556
|$35,450,412
|$37,895,268
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kawhi Leonard
|$32,742,000
|$34,379,100
|$36,016,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Marcus Morris
|$15,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Patrick Beverley
|$12,345,680
|$13,333,333
|$14,320,987
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Louis Williams
|$8,000,000
|$8,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Ivica Zubac
|$6,481,482
|$7,000,000
|$7,518,518
|$7,518,518
|$0
|$0
|Montrezl Harrell
|$6,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Rodney McGruder
|$4,807,693
|$5,192,307
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|JaMychal Green
|$4,767,000
|$5,005,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Patrick Patterson
|$2,331,593
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Isaiah Thomas
|$2,320,044
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Landry Shamet
|$1,995,120
|$2,090,040
|$3,768,342
|$5,562,072
|$0
|$0
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|$1,977,000
|$2,075,880
|$2,174,880
|$3,923,483
|$5,818,526
|$0
|Terance Mann
|$1,000,000
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$1,930,681
|$0
|$0
|Reggie Jackson
|$512,721
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Joakim Noah
|$381,360
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Amir Coffey
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Johnathan Motley
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$133,826,385
|$114,044,403
|$100,750,973
|$7,518,518
|$0
|$0
- Rodney McGruder's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 15, 2021, HoopsHype has learned.
- Terance Mann's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 15, 2021, HoopsHype has learned. His 2022/23 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by August 1, 2022, HoopsHype has learned.
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database