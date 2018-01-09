Los Angeles Lakers Salaries

2019/20 Team Payroll: $125,868,316
2019/20 Team Payroll Rank: 17

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25
LeBron James $37,436,858 $39,219,566 $41,002,274 $0 $0 $0
Anthony Davis $27,093,019 $28,751,775 $0 $0 $0 $0
Danny Green $14,634,147 $15,365,853 $0 $0 $0 $0
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $8,089,282 $8,493,746 $0 $0 $0 $0
Luol Deng $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0
Avery Bradley $4,767,000 $5,005,350 $0 $0 $0 $0
JaVale McGee $4,000,000 $4,200,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
DeMarcus Cousins $3,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Quinn Cook $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Alex Caruso $2,750,000 $2,750,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Jared Dudley $2,564,753 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Dwight Howard $2,564,753 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Rajon Rondo $2,564,753 $2,692,991 $0 $0 $0 $0
Markieff Morris $2,259,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Troy Daniels $2,028,594 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Kyle Kuzma $1,974,600 $3,562,178 $5,282,711 $0 $0 $0
Talen Horton-Tucker $898,310 $1,517,981 $0 $0 $0
Dion Waiters $503,656 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Kostas Antetokounmpo $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Devontae Cacok $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Zach Norvell $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $125,868,316 $119,559,440 $46,002,274 $0 $0 $0

  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: He can earn an extra $163,000 for making an All-Defensive Team, according to Bobby Marks. He also makes $50,000 if his team advances to the Western Conference finals, $350,000 for averaging at least 1.85 assists, $350,000 for averaging at least 4.0 rebounds and $350,000 for averaging at least 1.2 steals.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract includes a 15 percent trade bonus, according to Eric Pincus.
  • Quinn Cook: Only $1,000,000 guaranteed in 2020/21, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by June 29, 2020.
  • Alex Caruso: Only $1,000,000 guaranteed for 2020/21, HoopsHype has learned. Contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by June 29, 2020.
  • Source: HoopsHype's salary database