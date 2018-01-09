Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|LeBron James
|$37,436,858
|$39,219,566
|$41,002,274
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Anthony Davis
|$27,093,019
|$28,751,775
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Danny Green
|$14,634,147
|$15,365,853
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|$8,089,282
|$8,493,746
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Luol Deng
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Avery Bradley
|$4,767,000
|$5,005,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|JaVale McGee
|$4,000,000
|$4,200,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|DeMarcus Cousins
|$3,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Quinn Cook
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Alex Caruso
|$2,750,000
|$2,750,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Jared Dudley
|$2,564,753
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Dwight Howard
|$2,564,753
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Rajon Rondo
|$2,564,753
|$2,692,991
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Markieff Morris
|$2,259,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Troy Daniels
|$2,028,594
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kyle Kuzma
|$1,974,600
|$3,562,178
|$5,282,711
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|$898,310
|$1,517,981
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Dion Waiters
|$503,656
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Devontae Cacok
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Zach Norvell
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$125,868,316
|$119,559,440
|$46,002,274
|$0
|$0
|$0
More
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: He can earn an extra $163,000 for making an All-Defensive Team, according to Bobby Marks. He also makes $50,000 if his team advances to the Western Conference finals, $350,000 for averaging at least 1.85 assists, $350,000 for averaging at least 4.0 rebounds and $350,000 for averaging at least 1.2 steals.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract includes a 15 percent trade bonus, according to Eric Pincus.
- Quinn Cook: Only $1,000,000 guaranteed in 2020/21, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by June 29, 2020.
- Alex Caruso: Only $1,000,000 guaranteed for 2020/21, HoopsHype has learned. Contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by June 29, 2020.
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database