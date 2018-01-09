Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|2025/26
|Jimmy Butler
|$34,379,100
|$36,016,200
|$37,653,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Victor Oladipo
|$21,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Goran Dragic
|$18,000,000
|$19,440,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Andre Iguodala
|$15,000,000
|$15,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Trevor Ariza
|$12,800,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Nemanja Bjelica
|$7,150,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Ryan Anderson
|$5,214,583
|$5,214,583
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Bam Adebayo
|$5,115,492
|$28,100,000
|$30,348,000
|$32,596,000
|$34,844,000
|$37,092,000
|Tyler Herro
|$3,822,240
|$4,004,280
|$5,722,116
|$7,913,686
|$0
|$0
|Precious Achiuwa
|$2,582,160
|$2,711,280
|$2,840,160
|$4,379,526
|$6,275,861
|$0
|Udonis Haslem
|$2,564,753
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kendrick Nunn
|$1,663,861
|$4,736,102
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Duncan Robinson
|$1,663,861
|$4,736,102
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|KZ Okpala
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Gabe Vincent
|$660,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Max Strus
|$647,098
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Dewayne Dedmon
|$580,811
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|AJ Hammons
|$350,087
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Omer Yurtseven
|$18,458
|$1,517,981
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$134,731,235
|$77,828,964
|$68,001,300
|$32,596,000
|$34,844,000
|$37,092,000
More
- Jimmy Butler's contract includes a trade bonus, according to Bobby Marks.
- Andre Iguodala's contract includes a 7.5 percent trade kicker, according to Zach Lowe.
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database