Miami Heat Salaries

2020/21 Team Payroll: $134,731,235
2020/21 Team Payroll Rank: 8

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26
Jimmy Butler $34,379,100 $36,016,200 $37,653,300 $0 $0 $0
Victor Oladipo $21,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Goran Dragic $18,000,000 $19,440,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Andre Iguodala $15,000,000 $15,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Trevor Ariza $12,800,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Nemanja Bjelica $7,150,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Ryan Anderson $5,214,583 $5,214,583 $0 $0 $0 $0
Bam Adebayo $5,115,492 $28,100,000 $30,348,000 $32,596,000 $34,844,000 $37,092,000
Tyler Herro $3,822,240 $4,004,280 $5,722,116 $7,913,686 $0 $0
Precious Achiuwa $2,582,160 $2,711,280 $2,840,160 $4,379,526 $6,275,861 $0
Udonis Haslem $2,564,753 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Kendrick Nunn $1,663,861 $4,736,102 $0 $0 $0 $0
Duncan Robinson $1,663,861 $4,736,102 $0 $0 $0 $0
KZ Okpala $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $0 $0 $0 $0
Gabe Vincent $660,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Max Strus $647,098 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Dewayne Dedmon $580,811 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
AJ Hammons $350,087 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Omer Yurtseven $18,458 $1,517,981 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $134,731,235 $77,828,964 $68,001,300 $32,596,000 $34,844,000 $37,092,000

More