Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|
Player Salaries
|Player
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|Khris Middleton
|$30,603,448
|$33,051,724
|$35,500,000
|$37,984,276
|$40,396,552
|$0
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|$25,842,697
|$27,528,088
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Eric Bledsoe
|$15,625,000
|$16,875,000
|$18,125,000
|$19,375,000
|$0
|$0
|Brook Lopez
|$12,093,024
|$12,697,675
|$13,302,325
|$13,906,976
|$0
|$0
|George Hill
|$10,133,907
|$9,590,602
|$10,047,297
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Ersan Ilyasova
|$7,000,000
|$7,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Robin Lopez
|$4,767,000
|$5,005,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Jon Leuer
|$3,169,348
|$3,169,348
|$3,169,348
|$0
|$0
|$0
|DJ Wilson
|$2,961,120
|$4,548,280
|$6,422,172
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|$2,905,800
|$3,044,160
|$4,675,830
|$6,610,599
|$0
|$0
|Kyle Korver
|$2,564,753
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Wesley Matthews
|$2,564,753
|$2,692,991
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Spencer Hawes
|$2,007,058
|$2,007,058
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Larry Sanders
|$1,865,546
|$1,865,546
|$1,865,546
|$1,865,546
|$0
|$0
|Pat Connaughton
|$1,723,050
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Dragan Bender
|$1,678,854
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Sterling Brown
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|$1,445,697
|$1,701,593
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Marvin Williams
|$604,278
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Frank Mason
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Cam Reynolds
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$131,332,989
|$130,777,415
|$82,009,516
|$73,131,798
|$40,396,552
|$0
- Eric Bledsoe: Only $3,900,000 guaranteed in 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by June 30, 2022.
- George Hill's 2021/22 contract includes a $1,275,491 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. It becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2021.
- Ersan Ilyasova's 2020/21 contract becomes guaranteed two days after the 2020 NBA draft, HoopsHype has learned.
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database