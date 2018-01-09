Milwaukee Bucks Salaries

2019/20 Team Payroll: $131,332,989
2019/20 Team Payroll Rank: 12

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25
Khris Middleton $30,603,448 $33,051,724 $35,500,000 $37,984,276 $40,396,552 $0
Giannis Antetokounmpo $25,842,697 $27,528,088 $0 $0 $0 $0
Eric Bledsoe $15,625,000 $16,875,000 $18,125,000 $19,375,000 $0 $0
Brook Lopez $12,093,024 $12,697,675 $13,302,325 $13,906,976 $0 $0
George Hill $10,133,907 $9,590,602 $10,047,297 $0 $0 $0
Ersan Ilyasova $7,000,000 $7,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Robin Lopez $4,767,000 $5,005,350 $0 $0 $0 $0
Jon Leuer $3,169,348 $3,169,348 $3,169,348 $0 $0 $0
DJ Wilson $2,961,120 $4,548,280 $6,422,172 $0 $0 $0
Donte DiVincenzo $2,905,800 $3,044,160 $4,675,830 $6,610,599 $0 $0
Kyle Korver $2,564,753 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Wesley Matthews $2,564,753 $2,692,991 $0 $0 $0 $0
Spencer Hawes $2,007,058 $2,007,058 $0 $0 $0 $0
Larry Sanders $1,865,546 $1,865,546 $1,865,546 $1,865,546 $0 $0
Pat Connaughton $1,723,050 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Dragan Bender $1,678,854 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Sterling Brown $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Thanasis Antetokounmpo $1,445,697 $1,701,593 $0 $0 $0 $0
Marvin Williams $604,278 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Frank Mason $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Cam Reynolds $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $131,332,989 $130,777,415 $82,009,516 $73,131,798 $40,396,552 $0

  • Eric Bledsoe: Only $3,900,000 guaranteed in 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by June 30, 2022.
  • George Hill's 2021/22 contract includes a $1,275,491 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. It becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2021.
  • Ersan Ilyasova's 2020/21 contract becomes guaranteed two days after the 2020 NBA draft, HoopsHype has learned.
