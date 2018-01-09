Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
Player Salaries
|Player
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|Chris Paul
|$38,506,482
|$41,358,814
|$44,211,146
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Steven Adams
|$25,842,697
|$27,528,088
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Danilo Gallinari
|$22,615,559
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Dennis Schroeder
|$15,500,000
|$15,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Andre Roberson
|$10,740,740
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|$3,952,920
|$4,141,320
|$5,495,532
|$7,523,383
|$0
|$0
|Terrance Ferguson
|$2,475,840
|$3,944,013
|$5,683,323
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Darius Bazley
|$2,284,800
|$2,399,160
|$2,513,040
|$4,264,628
|$6,205,035
|$0
|Mike Muscala
|$2,028,594
|$2,283,034
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Nerlens Noel
|$1,882,867
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Abdel Nader
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Isaiah Roby
|$1,500,000
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$1,930,681
|$0
|$0
|Deonte Burton
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Hamidou Diallo
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Kyle Singler
|$999,200
|$999,200
|$999,200
|$999,200
|$0
|$0
|Patrick Patterson
|$737,067
|$737,067
|$737,067
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Devon Hall
|$181,072
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Luguentz Dort
|$155,647
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$1,930,681
|$0
|Kevin Hervey
|$79,568
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$133,935,277
|$105,343,469
|$47,730,034
|$2,929,881
|$0
|$0
- Steven Adams's contract includes a 7.5 percent trade bonus, according to Bobby Marks.
- Abdel Nader's 2020/21 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 15, 2020, HoopsHype has learned.
- Isaiah Roby's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 3, 2021, HoopsHype has learned. His 2022/23 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 3, 2022.
- Deonte Burton's 2020/21 contract includes a $1,170,000 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed after August 1, 2020.
- Luguentz Dort's 2022/23 contract include a $324,917 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. Increases to full if the team has not waived him on or before 10 days following the last day of the 2022-23 moratorium period.
- Luguentz Dort's 2021/22 contract includes a $300,000 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. Increases to full if the team doesn't waive him on or before 10 days following the last day of the 2021-22 moratorium period.
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database