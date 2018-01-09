Oklahoma City Thunder Salaries

2019/20 Team Payroll: $133,935,277
2019/20 Team Payroll Rank: 3

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player Salaries
Player 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25
Chris Paul $38,506,482 $41,358,814 $44,211,146 $0 $0 $0
Steven Adams $25,842,697 $27,528,088 $0 $0 $0 $0
Danilo Gallinari $22,615,559 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Dennis Schroeder $15,500,000 $15,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
Andre Roberson $10,740,740 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander $3,952,920 $4,141,320 $5,495,532 $7,523,383 $0 $0
Terrance Ferguson $2,475,840 $3,944,013 $5,683,323 $0 $0 $0
Darius Bazley $2,284,800 $2,399,160 $2,513,040 $4,264,628 $6,205,035 $0
Mike Muscala $2,028,594 $2,283,034 $0 $0 $0 $0
Nerlens Noel $1,882,867 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Abdel Nader $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0 $0 $0
Isaiah Roby $1,500,000 $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $1,930,681 $0 $0
Deonte Burton $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0 $0
Hamidou Diallo $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0 $0
Kyle Singler $999,200 $999,200 $999,200 $999,200 $0 $0
Patrick Patterson $737,067 $737,067 $737,067 $0 $0 $0
Devon Hall $181,072 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Luguentz Dort $155,647 $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $1,930,681 $0
Kevin Hervey $79,568 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Totals $133,935,277 $105,343,469 $47,730,034 $2,929,881 $0 $0

  • Steven Adams's contract includes a 7.5 percent trade bonus, according to Bobby Marks.
  • Abdel Nader's 2020/21 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 15, 2020, HoopsHype has learned.
  • Isaiah Roby's 2021/22 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 3, 2021, HoopsHype has learned. His 2022/23 contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by July 3, 2022.
  • Deonte Burton's 2020/21 contract includes a $1,170,000 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed after August 1, 2020.
  • Luguentz Dort's 2022/23 contract include a $324,917 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. Increases to full if the team has not waived him on or before 10 days following the last day of the 2022-23 moratorium period.
  • Luguentz Dort's 2021/22 contract includes a $300,000 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. Increases to full if the team doesn't waive him on or before 10 days following the last day of the 2021-22 moratorium period.
  • Source: HoopsHype's salary database