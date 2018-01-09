Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
Player Salaries
|Player
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|2024/25
|2025/26
|Tobias Harris
|$34,358,850
|$35,995,950
|$37,633,050
|$39,270,150
|$0
|$0
|Ben Simmons
|$30,559,200
|$33,003,936
|$35,448,672
|$37,893,408
|$40,338,144
|$0
|Joel Embiid
|$29,542,010
|$31,579,390
|$33,616,770
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Danny Green
|$15,365,853
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|George Hill
|$9,590,602
|$10,047,297
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Seth Curry
|$7,834,449
|$8,207,518
|$8,496,653
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Mike Scott
|$5,005,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Matisse Thybulle
|$2,711,280
|$2,840,160
|$4,379,526
|$6,275,861
|$0
|$0
|Dwight Howard
|$2,564,753
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Tyrese Maxey
|$2,478,840
|$2,602,920
|$2,726,880
|$4,343,920
|$6,259,588
|$0
|Furkan Korkmaz
|$1,762,796
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Shake Milton
|$1,701,593
|$1,846,738
|$1,997,718
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|$1,517,981
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Isaiah Joe
|$898,310
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Anthony Tolliver
|$614,838
|$2,692,991
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Paul Reed
|$609,128
|$1,517,981
|$1,782,621
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Rayjon Tucker
|$353,755
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Mason Jones
|$126,133
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Justin Anderson
|$125,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Dakota Mathias
|$86,132
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Gary Clark
|$18,458
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Totals
|$147,825,311
|$129,159,871
|$118,760,387
|$77,163,558
|$40,338,144
|$0
- Tobias Harris's contract includes a trade bonus worth the lesser of 5 percent or $5,000,000, according to Bobby Marks.
- Ben Simmons's contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
- Joel Embiid's deal included a salary cap protection should he sustain injury that caused him to miss significant playing time, according to Bobby Marks.
- George Hill's 2021/22 contract includes a $1,275,491 guarantee, HoopsHype has learned. It becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2021.
- Isaiah Joe: No money guaranteed in 2022/23, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes guaranteed if not waived by the team's first game of the regular season.
- Anthony Tolliver: No money guaranteed in 2021/22, HoopsHype has learned. His contract becomes fully guaranteed it not waived on or before the later of August 5, 2021 or the day that is 30 days after the conclusion of the 2021 moratorium period.
- Paul Reed: No money guaranteed after the 2020/21 season, HoopsHype has learned.
