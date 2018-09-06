Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|Player
|2018/19
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|1.
|Stephen Curry
|$37,457,154
|$40,231,758
|$43,006,362
|$45,780,966
|$0
|$0
|2.
|Russell Westbrook
|$35,665,000
|$38,150,000
|$40,600,000
|$0
|3.
|Chris Paul
|$35,654,150
|$38,506,482
|$41,358,814
|$44,211,146
|$0
|$0
|3.
|LeBron James
|$35,654,150
|$37,436,858
|$39,219,566
|$41,002,274
|$0
|$0
|5.
|Blake Griffin
|$31,873,932
|$34,234,964
|$36,595,996
|$38,957,028
|$0
|$0
|6.
|Gordon Hayward
|$31,214,295
|$32,700,690
|$34,187,085
|$0
|$0
|$0
|7.
|Kyle Lowry
|$31,000,000
|$33,296,296
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|8.
|James Harden
|$30,570,000
|$38,150,000
|$40,600,000
|$0
|9.
|Paul George
|$30,560,700
|$33,005,556
|$35,450,412
|$37,895,268
|$0
|$0
|10.
|Mike Conley
|$30,521,115
|$32,511,623
|$34,502,130
|$0
|$0
|$0
|11.
|Kevin Durant
|$30,000,000
|$31,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|12.
|Paul Millsap
|$29,230,769
|$30,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|13.
|Al Horford
|$28,928,710
|$30,123,015
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|14.
|Damian Lillard
|$27,977,689
|$29,802,321
|$31,626,953
|$0
|$0
|$0
|15.
|Carmelo Anthony
|$27,928,140
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|16.
|DeMar DeRozan
|$27,739,975
|$27,739,975
|$27,739,975
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17.
|Chris Bosh
|$26,837,720
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|18.
|Jrue Holiday
|$26,131,111
|$26,131,111
|$26,131,111
|$27,020,000
|$0
|$0
|19.
|Otto Porter
|$26,011,913
|$27,250,576
|$28,489,239
|$0
|$0
|$0
|20.
|CJ McCollum
|$25,759,766
|$27,556,959
|$29,354,152
|$0
|$0
|$0
|21.
|Nikola Jokic
|$25,467,250
|$27,504,630
|$29,542,010
|$31,579,390
|$0
|$0
|21.
|Andrew Wiggins
|$25,467,250
|$27,250,000
|$29,000,000
|$0
|21.
|Joel Embiid
|$25,467,250
|$27,250,000
|$29,000,000
|$0
|24.
|Anthony Davis
|$25,434,263
|$27,093,019
|$28,751,775
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25.
|Andre Drummond
|$25,434,262
|$27,093,018
|$28,751,774
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25.
|Bradley Beal
|$25,434,262
|$27,093,018
|$28,751,774
|$0
|$0
|$0
|27.
|Hassan Whiteside
|$24,434,262
|$27,093,018
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28.
|Dwight Howard
|$24,256,725
|$5,603,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|29.
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|$24,157,304
|$25,842,697
|$27,528,088
|$0
|$0
|$0
|29.
|Steven Adams
|$24,157,304
|$25,842,697
|$27,528,088
|$0
|$0
|$0
|31.
|Kevin Love
|$24,119,025
|$28,942,830
|$31,258,256
|$31,258,256
|$28,942,830
|$0
|31.
|Marc Gasol
|$24,119,025
|$25,595,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|33.
|Harrison Barnes
|$24,107,258
|$25,102,512
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|33.
|Chandler Parsons
|$24,107,258
|$25,102,512
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|35.
|Nicolas Batum
|$24,000,000
|$25,565,217
|$27,130,434
|$0
|$0
|$0
|36.
|Kawhi Leonard
|$23,114,066
|$21,329,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|37.
|DeAndre Jordan
|$22,897,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|38.
|Rudy Gobert
|$22,741,573
|$24,258,427
|$25,775,281
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39.
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|$22,347,015
|$26,000,000
|$24,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|40.
|Serge Ibaka
|$21,666,667
|$23,271,604
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|41.
|Aaron Gordon
|$21,590,909
|$19,863,636
|$18,136,364
|$16,409,091
|$0
|42.
|Danilo Gallinari
|$21,587,579
|$22,615,559
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|43.
|Victor Oladipo
|$21,000,000
|$21,000,000
|$21,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44.
|Ryan Anderson
|$20,421,546
|$21,264,637
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|45.
|Kyrie Irving
|$20,099,189
|$21,329,752
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|46.
|Jabari Parker
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|47.
|Jimmy Butler
|$19,841,627
|$19,841,627
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48.
|Zach LaVine
|$19,500,000
|$19,500,000
|$19,500,000
|$19,500,000
|$0
|$0
|49.
|Allen Crabbe
|$19,332,500
|$18,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|50.
|Tyler Johnson
|$19,245,370
|$19,245,370
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|51.
|John Wall
|$19,169,800
|$38,150,000
|$41,202,000
|$44,254,000
|$47,306,000
|$0
|52.
|Jeff Teague
|$19,000,000
|$19,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|52.
|George Hill
|$19,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54.
|Klay Thompson
|$18,988,725
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55.
|Enes Kanter
|$18,622,514
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|56.
|Wesley Matthews
|$18,622,513
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57.
|Joakim Noah
|$18,530,000
|$6,431,666
|$6,431,666
|$6,431,666
|$0
|$0
|58.
|Goran Dragic
|$18,109,175
|$19,217,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59.
|Kent Bazemore
|$18,089,888
|$19,269,663
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|60.
|Evan Turner
|$17,868,853
|$18,606,556
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|61.
|Tristan Thompson
|$17,469,565
|$18,539,130
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|61.
|Draymond Green
|$17,469,565
|$18,539,130
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63.
|Tim Hardaway Jr
|$17,325,000
|$18,150,000
|$18,975,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|64.
|Reggie Jackson
|$17,043,478
|$18,086,956
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65.
|Bismack Biyombo
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65.
|Evan Fournier
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67.
|Derrick Favors
|$16,900,000
|$16,900,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68.
|Pau Gasol
|$16,800,000
|$16,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|69.
|Luol Deng
|$16,747,954
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|70.
|Jonas Valanciunas
|$16,539,326
|$17,617,976
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71.
|Gary Harris
|$16,517,857
|$17,839,286
|$19,160,714
|$20,482,143
|$0
|$0
|72.
|Andre Iguodala
|$16,000,000
|$17,185,185
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|72.
|Timofey Mozgov
|$16,000,000
|$16,720,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|72.
|Ian Mahinmi
|$16,000,000
|$16,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75.
|Clint Capela
|$15,793,104
|$16,896,552
|$18,000,000
|$19,103,448
|$20,206,896
|$0
|76.
|Dennis Schroeder
|$15,500,000
|$15,500,000
|$15,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77.
|DeMarre Carroll
|$15,400,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78.
|Gorgui Dieng
|$15,170,787
|$16,229,213
|$17,287,640
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79.
|Eric Bledsoe
|$15,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79.
|Trevor Ariza
|$15,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81.
|Tobias Harris
|$14,800,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81.
|Ricky Rubio
|$14,800,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|83.
|JR Smith
|$14,720,000
|$15,680,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|84.
|Brandon Knight
|$14,631,250
|$15,643,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85.
|James Johnson
|$14,420,700
|$15,107,400
|$15,794,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|86.
|Robin Lopez
|$14,357,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87.
|Marvin Williams
|$14,087,500
|$15,006,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|88.
|Taj Gibson
|$14,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89.
|Kenneth Faried
|$13,764,045
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89.
|Thaddeus Young
|$13,764,045
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|91.
|Tyson Chandler
|$13,585,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92.
|Marcin Gortat
|$13,565,218
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93.
|Cody Zeller
|$13,528,090
|$14,471,910
|$15,415,730
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94.
|Eric Gordon
|$13,500,375
|$14,057,730
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95.
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|$13,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95.
|Khris Middleton
|$13,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|97.
|Mason Plumlee
|$12,917,808
|$14,041,096
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98.
|Wilson Chandler
|$12,800,562
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|99.
|Solomon Hill
|$12,763,467
|$13,290,395
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100.
|Nikola Vucevic
|$12,750,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101.
|Dion Waiters
|$12,705,000
|$13,310,000
|$13,885,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|102.
|Austin Rivers
|$12,650,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|103.
|Joe Ingles
|$12,545,455
|$11,454,546
|$10,363,637
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104.
|Kelly Olynyk
|$12,537,527
|$13,067,885
|$13,598,243
|$0
|$0
|$0
|105.
|Jeremy Lin
|$12,516,746
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106.
|Jordan Clarkson
|$12,500,000
|$13,437,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106.
|Nikola Mirotic
|$12,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108.
|Miles Plumlee
|$12,400,000
|$12,400,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108.
|Tyreke Evans
|$12,400,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110.
|Courtney Lee
|$12,253,780
|$12,759,670
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|111.
|JJ Redick
|$12,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112.
|Kemba Walker
|$12,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112.
|Avery Bradley
|$12,000,000
|$12,960,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112.
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|$12,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|115.
|Will Barton
|$11,830,358
|$12,776,786
|$13,723,214
|$14,669,642
|$0
|$0
|116.
|TJ Warren
|$11,750,000
|$10,810,000
|$11,750,000
|$12,690,000
|$0
|$0
|117.
|Zach Randolph
|$11,692,308
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|118.
|Patrick Mills
|$11,571,429
|$12,428,571
|$13,285,714
|$0
|$0
|$0
|119.
|Alec Burks
|$11,536,515
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120.
|Omer Asik
|$11,286,516
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|121.
|Marcus Smart
|$11,160,716
|$12,053,571
|$12,946,428
|$13,839,285
|$0
|$0
|122.
|Jusuf Nurkic
|$11,111,111
|$12,000,000
|$12,888,889
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123.
|Iman Shumpert
|$11,011,234
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|124.
|Moe Harkless
|$10,837,079
|$11,511,234
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|125.
|Tony Snell
|$10,607,143
|$11,392,857
|$12,178,571
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126.
|Dante Exum
|$10,600,000
|$10,600,000
|$10,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127.
|Meyers Leonard
|$10,595,506
|$11,286,515
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128.
|John Henson
|$10,577,466
|$9,732,396
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|129.
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|$10,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|129.
|Mirza Teletovic
|$10,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|129.
|Terrence Ross
|$10,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|132.
|Robert Covington
|$10,464,092
|$11,301,219
|$12,138,345
|$12,975,471
|$0
|$0
|133.
|Rudy Gay
|$10,087,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|134.
|Jon Leuer
|$10,002,681
|$9,508,043
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|135.
|Andre Roberson
|$10,000,000
|$10,740,740
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|135.
|Darren Collison
|$10,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|135.
|Danny Green
|$10,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|138.
|Dwight Powell
|$9,631,250
|$10,259,375
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|139.
|Matthew Dellavedova
|$9,607,500
|$9,607,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|140.
|Jared Dudley
|$9,530,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141.
|Boban Marjanovic
|$9,490,740
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|142.
|Josh Richardson
|$9,367,200
|$10,116,576
|$10,865,952
|$11,615,328
|$0
|$0
|142.
|Norman Powell
|$9,367,200
|$10,116,576
|$10,865,952
|$11,615,328
|$0
|$0
|144.
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|$9,000,000
|$8,529,386
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144.
|Rajon Rondo
|$9,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146.
|E'Twaun Moore
|$8,808,685
|$8,664,928
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|147.
|Kosta Koufos
|$8,739,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|148.
|Fred VanVleet
|$8,653,847
|$8,653,847
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149.
|Kyle Anderson
|$8,641,000
|$9,073,050
|$9,505,100
|$9,937,150
|$0
|$0
|149.
|Julius Randle
|$8,641,000
|$9,073,050
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|151.
|Markieff Morris
|$8,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|152.
|Jerryd Bayless
|$8,575,916
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|153.
|Cristiano Felicio
|$8,470,980
|$8,156,500
|$7,529,020
|$0
|$0
|$0
|154.
|Markelle Fultz
|$8,339,880
|$9,745,200
|$12,288,697
|$15,975,306
|$0
|$0
|155.
|Jerami Grant
|$8,333,333
|$9,000,000
|$9,666,666
|$0
|$0
|$0
|155.
|CJ Miles
|$8,333,333
|$8,730,158
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|155.
|Joe Harris
|$8,333,333
|$7,666,667
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|158.
|Shaun Livingston
|$8,307,692
|$7,692,308
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159.
|Deandre Ayton
|$8,175,840
|$9,575,040
|$10,031,160
|$12,649,292
|$16,444,080
|$0
|160.
|Louis Williams
|$8,000,000
|$8,000,000
|$8,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|160.
|Garrett Temple
|$8,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|162.
|PJ Tucker
|$7,959,537
|$8,349,039
|$7,969,537
|$0
|$0
|$0
|163.
|Cory Joseph
|$7,945,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|164.
|JaMychal Green
|$7,866,667
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|165.
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|$7,839,435
|$27,250,000
|$29,430,000
|$31,610,000
|$33,790,000
|$35,970,000
|166.
|Kyle Korver
|$7,560,000
|$7,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|167.
|Darrell Arthur
|$7,464,912
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|168.
|Lonzo Ball
|$7,461,960
|$8,719,320
|$11,003,782
|$14,359,935
|$0
|$0
|169.
|Doug McDermott
|$7,333,334
|$7,333,333
|$7,333,333
|$0
|$0
|$0
|170.
|Marvin Bagley
|$7,314,960
|$8,567,040
|$8,975,040
|$11,326,500
|$14,781,083
|$0
|171.
|Jae Crowder
|$7,305,825
|$7,815,533
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|172.
|DJ Augustin
|$7,250,000
|$7,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|173.
|Lance Thomas
|$7,119,650
|$7,583,975
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|174.
|D'Angelo Russell
|$7,019,698
|$9,160,705
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|175.
|Langston Galloway
|$7,000,000
|$7,333,333
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|175.
|Ersan Ilyasova
|$7,000,000
|$7,000,000
|$7,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|175.
|Davis Bertans
|$7,000,000
|$7,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|175.
|Jeremy Lamb
|$7,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|179.
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|$6,957,105
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|180.
|Jayson Tatum
|$6,700,800
|$7,830,000
|$9,897,120
|$12,985,021
|$0
|$0
|181.
|Luka Doncic
|$6,569,040
|$7,693,200
|$8,059,680
|$10,187,435
|$13,365,915
|$0
|182.
|Nemanja Bjelica
|$6,500,000
|$6,825,000
|$7,150,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|182.
|Mario Hezonja
|$6,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|184.
|Ben Simmons
|$6,434,520
|$8,113,929
|$10,548,108
|$0
|$0
|$0
|185.
|Dewayne Dedmon
|$6,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|185.
|Milos Teodosic
|$6,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|187.
|Wayne Ellington
|$6,270,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|188.
|Marco Belinelli
|$6,153,846
|$5,846,154
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|189.
|Wesley Johnson
|$6,134,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|190.
|Josh Jackson
|$6,041,520
|$7,059,480
|$8,930,242
|$11,778,989
|$0
|$0
|191.
|Jonathon Simmons
|$6,000,000
|$5,700,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|191.
|Ishmael Smith
|$6,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|193.
|Jaren Jackson
|$5,922,720
|$6,936,360
|$7,266,600
|$9,192,249
|$12,124,576
|$0
|194.
|Brandon Ingram
|$5,757,120
|$7,265,485
|$9,481,458
|$0
|$0
|$0
|195.
|Anthony Tolliver
|$5,750,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|196.
|Kristaps Porzingis
|$5,697,054
|$7,514,414
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|197.
|Deron Williams
|$5,474,787
|$5,474,787
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|198.
|De'Aaron Fox
|$5,470,920
|$6,392,760
|$8,099,627
|$10,740,105
|$0
|$0
|199.
|Ben McLemore
|$5,460,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|200.
|Alex Abrines
|$5,455,236
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|201.
|Patrick Patterson
|$5,451,600
|$5,711,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|202.
|Jason Smith
|$5,450,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203.
|Marcus Morris
|$5,375,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|204.
|Trae Young
|$5,363,280
|$6,281,280
|$6,580,320
|$8,337,265
|$11,055,213
|$0
|205.
|DeMarcus Cousins
|$5,337,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|206.
|Josh Smith
|$5,331,729
|$5,331,729
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|207.
|Alexis Ajinca
|$5,285,394
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|208.
|Thabo Sefolosha
|$5,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|209.
|Aron Baynes
|$5,193,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210.
|Jaylen Brown
|$5,169,960
|$6,534,829
|$8,573,696
|$0
|$0
|$0
|211.
|Patrick Beverley
|$5,027,028
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|212.
|Tony Parker
|$5,000,000
|$5,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|212.
|Dirk Nowitzki
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|212.
|Mike Muscala
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|215.
|Jonathan Isaac
|$4,969,080
|$5,806,440
|$7,362,565
|$9,821,662
|$0
|$0
|216.
|Mo Bamba
|$4,871,280
|$5,704,920
|$5,976,720
|$7,578,480
|$10,109,693
|$0
|217.
|Jamal Crawford
|$4,698,113
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|218.
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|$4,696,874
|$6,265,631
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|219.
|Dragan Bender
|$4,661,280
|$5,896,519
|$7,777,508
|$0
|$0
|$0
|220.
|Ron Baker
|$4,544,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|221.
|Lauri Markkanen
|$4,536,120
|$5,300,400
|$6,731,508
|$9,026,952
|$0
|$0
|222.
|Justin Holiday
|$4,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|223.
|Ed Davis
|$4,449,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|223.
|Kyle O'Quinn
|$4,449,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|223.
|Lance Stephenson
|$4,449,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|226.
|Wendell Carter
|$4,446,840
|$5,208,000
|$5,455,920
|$6,929,018
|$9,291,813
|$0
|227.
|Alex Len
|$4,350,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|228.
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|$4,320,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|228.
|Mike Scott
|$4,320,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|230.
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|$4,294,479
|$5,758,897
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|231.
|Kris Dunn
|$4,221,000
|$5,348,007
|$7,091,457
|$0
|$0
|$0
|232.
|Frank Ntilikina
|$4,155,720
|$4,855,800
|$6,176,578
|$8,326,027
|$0
|$0
|233.
|Glenn Robinson III
|$4,075,000
|$4,278,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|234.
|Collin Sexton
|$4,073,760
|$4,771,080
|$4,998,360
|$6,357,913
|$8,570,467
|$0
|235.
|Al Jefferson
|$4,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|236.
|Stanley Johnson
|$3,940,401
|$5,311,660
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|237.
|Buddy Hield
|$3,833,760
|$4,861,207
|$6,484,851
|$0
|$0
|$0
|238.
|Dennis Smith
|$3,819,960
|$4,463,640
|$5,686,677
|$7,705,448
|$0
|$0
|239.
|Kevin Knox
|$3,744,840
|$4,385,640
|$4,594,680
|$5,853,622
|$7,931,658
|$0
|240.
|Jose Juan Barea
|$3,710,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|241.
|Nenê
|$3,651,480
|$4,825,360
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|242.
|Thon Maker
|$3,639,636
|$5,175,983
|$4,861,853
|$0
|$0
|$0
|243.
|Zach Collins
|$3,628,920
|$4,240,200
|$5,406,255
|$7,363,319
|$0
|$0
|244.
|Frank Kaminsky
|$3,627,842
|$4,915,726
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|245.
|Mikal Bridges
|$3,557,400
|$4,166,280
|$4,364,640
|$5,564,916
|$7,579,415
|$0
|246.
|Michael Beasley
|$3,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|247.
|Jamal Murray
|$3,499,800
|$4,444,746
|$5,960,404
|$0
|$0
|$0
|248.
|Rodney Hood
|$3,472,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|249.
|Jodie Meeks
|$3,454,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|250.
|Justise Winslow
|$3,448,926
|$13,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|251.
|Malik Monk
|$3,447,480
|$4,028,400
|$5,345,687
|$7,318,245
|$0
|$0
|252.
|Brook Lopez
|$3,382,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|253.
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|$3,375,360
|$3,952,920
|$4,141,320
|$5,495,532
|$7,523,383
|$0
|254.
|Trey Lyles
|$3,364,249
|$3,706,357
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|255.
|Ekpe Udoh
|$3,360,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|256.
|Devin Booker
|$3,314,365
|$27,250,000
|$29,430,000
|$31,610,000
|$33,790,000
|$36,493,200
|257.
|Myles Turner
|$3,294,994
|$18,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$0
|258.
|Luke Kennard
|$3,275,280
|$3,827,160
|$5,273,826
|$7,256,785
|$0
|$0
|259.
|Cameron Payne
|$3,263,294
|$4,539,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|260.
|Troy Daniels
|$3,258,539
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|261.
|Kelly Oubre
|$3,208,630
|$4,485,665
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|262.
|Miles Bridges
|$3,206,640
|$3,755,400
|$3,934,320
|$5,421,493
|$7,469,530
|$0
|263.
|Marquese Chriss
|$3,206,160
|$4,078,235
|$5,497,461
|$0
|$0
|$0
|264.
|Tomas Satoransky
|$3,129,187
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|265.
|Bryn Forbes
|$3,125,000
|$2,875,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|266.
|Donovan Mitchell
|$3,111,480
|$3,635,760
|$5,195,501
|$7,185,378
|$0
|$0
|267.
|Terry Rozier
|$3,050,389
|$4,285,797
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|268.
|Jerome Robinson
|$3,050,160
|$3,572,280
|$3,742,440
|$5,347,946
|$7,396,210
|$0
|269.
|Yogi Ferrell
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|269.
|Elfrid Payton
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|271.
|Bam Adebayo
|$2,955,840
|$3,454,080
|$5,115,492
|$7,115,650
|$0
|$0
|272.
|Jakob Poeltl
|$2,947,320
|$3,754,885
|$5,087,870
|$0
|$0
|$0
|273.
|Michael Porter
|$2,894,160
|$3,389,400
|$3,550,800
|$5,258,735
|$7,314,900
|$0
|274.
|Andrew Nicholson
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$0
|275.
|Justin Jackson
|$2,807,880
|$3,280,920
|$5,029,650
|$7,031,451
|$0
|$0
|276.
|Seth Curry
|$2,795,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|277.
|Cedi Osman
|$2,775,000
|$2,907,143
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|278.
|Sam Dekker
|$2,760,094
|$3,916,574
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|279.
|Troy Brown
|$2,752,680
|$3,223,680
|$3,377,160
|$5,177,186
|$7,237,706
|$0
|280.
|Guerschon Yabusele
|$2,667,600
|$3,117,240
|$4,781,846
|$6,718,494
|$0
|$0
|280.
|Justin Patton
|$2,667,600
|$3,117,240
|$4,781,846
|$6,718,494
|$0
|$0
|282.
|Domantas Sabonis
|$2,659,800
|$3,529,554
|$4,831,960
|$0
|$0
|$0
|283.
|Jerian Grant
|$2,639,313
|$3,763,661
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|284.
|Zhaire Smith
|$2,615,160
|$3,062,760
|$3,208,680
|$4,922,115
|$6,915,571
|$0
|285.
|Delon Wright
|$2,536,898
|$3,635,375
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|286.
|DJ Wilson
|$2,534,280
|$2,961,120
|$4,548,280
|$6,422,172
|$0
|$0
|287.
|Taurean Prince
|$2,526,840
|$3,481,985
|$4,791,212
|$0
|$0
|$0
|287.
|Dario Saric
|$2,526,840
|$3,481,985
|$4,791,212
|$0
|$0
|$0
|289.
|Justin Anderson
|$2,516,047
|$3,625,625
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Shelvin Mack
|$2,512,601
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|291.
|Reggie Bullock
|$2,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|291.
|Manu Ginobili
|$2,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|293.
|Bobby Portis
|$2,494,346
|$3,611,813
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|294.
|Dante Cunningham
|$2,487,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|295.
|Donte DiVincenzo
|$2,484,360
|$2,909,640
|$3,048,000
|$4,681,728
|$6,610,599
|$0
|296.
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|$2,470,356
|$3,594,369
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|297.
|Tyus Jones
|$2,444,052
|$3,573,204
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|298.
|Jarell Martin
|$2,416,221
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|299.
|TJ Leaf
|$2,407,560
|$2,813,280
|$4,326,825
|$6,139,764
|$0
|$0
|300.
|Georgios Papagiannis
|$2,400,480
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Vince Carter
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Channing Frye
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Devin Harris
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Jose Calderon
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Zaza Pachulia
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|JaVale McGee
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Udonis Haslem
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Dwyane Wade
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Raymond Felton
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Amir Johnson
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Jeff Green
|$2,393,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|312.
|Lonnie Walker
|$2,360,160
|$2,764,200
|$2,895,720
|$4,453,617
|$6,319,683
|$0
|313.
|John Collins
|$2,299,080
|$2,686,560
|$4,137,302
|$5,899,793
|$0
|$0
|314.
|Denzel Valentine
|$2,280,600
|$3,377,568
|$4,698,197
|$0
|$0
|$0
|315.
|Larry Nance Jr
|$2,272,390
|$12,727,273
|$11,709,091
|$10,690,909
|$0
|$0
|316.
|Kevin Huerter
|$2,250,960
|$2,636,280
|$2,761,920
|$4,253,357
|$6,065,287
|$0
|317.
|Monta Ellis
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$0
|$0
|318.
|Harry Giles
|$2,207,040
|$2,578,800
|$3,976,510
|$5,698,338
|$0
|$0
|319.
|Darius Miller
|$2,205,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|320.
|Omri Casspi
|$2,176,260
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|320.
|Derrick Rose
|$2,176,260
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|322.
|Juan Hernangomez
|$2,166,360
|$3,321,029
|$4,642,799
|$0
|$0
|$0
|323.
|Jonas Jerebko
|$2,165,481
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|323.
|Quincy Pondexter
|$2,165,481
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|323.
|Greg Monroe
|$2,165,481
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|326.
|Josh Okogie
|$2,163,600
|$2,533,920
|$2,654,520
|$4,093,269
|$5,865,655
|$0
|327.
|Terrance Ferguson
|$2,118,840
|$2,475,840
|$3,944,013
|$5,683,323
|$0
|$0
|328.
|Raul Neto
|$2,100,000
|$2,100,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|329.
|Grayson Allen
|$2,076,960
|$2,432,520
|$2,548,440
|$4,059,664
|$5,849,977
|$0
|330.
|Jarrett Allen
|$2,034,120
|$2,376,840
|$3,909,902
|$5,661,538
|$0
|$0
|331.
|Isaiah Thomas
|$2,029,463
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|332.
|Spencer Hawes
|$2,007,058
|$2,007,058
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|333.
|Torrey Craig
|$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|333.
|Cole Aldrich
|$2,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|335.
|Chandler Hutchison
|$1,991,520
|$2,332,320
|$2,443,440
|$4,019,459
|$5,820,176
|$0
|336.
|Ante Zizic
|$1,952,760
|$2,281,800
|$3,872,214
|$5,634,072
|$0
|$0
|336.
|OG Anunoby
|$1,952,760
|$2,281,800
|$3,872,215
|$5,634,072
|$0
|$0
|338.
|Shabazz Napier
|$1,942,422
|$1,845,301
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|339.
|Tyler Zeller
|$1,933,941
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|340.
|Aaron Holiday
|$1,914,480
|$2,241,960
|$2,348,880
|$3,986,049
|$5,799,701
|$0
|341.
|Timothe Luwawu
|$1,880,268
|$3,288,588
|$3,698,397
|$0
|$0
|$0
|342.
|Tyler Lydon
|$1,874,640
|$2,190,720
|$3,831,569
|$5,601,754
|$0
|$0
|343.
|Henry Ellenson
|$1,857,480
|$2,856,804
|$4,053,805
|$0
|$0
|$0
|344.
|Anfernee Simons
|$1,837,800
|$2,152,440
|$2,254,920
|$3,943,855
|$5,765,916
|$0
|345.
|Malik Beasley
|$1,773,840
|$2,731,713
|$3,895,423
|$0
|$0
|$0
|346.
|Moritz Wagner
|$1,764,240
|$2,066,040
|$2,164,680
|$3,898,588
|$5,727,026
|$0
|347.
|Nerlens Noel
|$1,757,429
|$1,988,119
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|347.
|Michael Carter-Williams
|$1,757,429
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|347.
|Ian Clark
|$1,757,429
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|347.
|Isaiah Canaan
|$1,757,429
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|351.
|Caleb Swanigan
|$1,740,000
|$2,033,160
|$3,665,787
|$5,410,702
|$0
|$0
|351.
|Furkan Korkmaz
|$1,740,000
|$2,033,160
|$3,665,787
|$5,410,702
|$0
|$0
|353.
|Landry Shamet
|$1,705,920
|$1,997,640
|$2,092,920
|$3,773,534
|$5,569,737
|$0
|354.
|Caris LeVert
|$1,702,800
|$2,625,717
|$3,762,653
|$0
|$0
|$0
|355.
|Rodions Kurucs
|$1,690,000
|$1,774,500
|$1,859,000
|$1,943,500
|$0
|$0
|355.
|Jonah Bolden
|$1,690,000
|$1,698,450
|$1,766,550
|$1,845,000
|$0
|$0
|357.
|Kyle Kuzma
|$1,689,840
|$1,974,600
|$3,562,178
|$5,282,711
|$0
|$0
|358.
|Tony Bradley
|$1,679,520
|$1,962,360
|$3,542,060
|$5,277,669
|$0
|$0
|359.
|Derrick White
|$1,667,160
|$1,948,080
|$3,516,284
|$5,274,427
|$0
|$0
|360.
|Kyle Singler
|$1,665,333
|$1,665,333
|$1,665,333
|$0
|$0
|$0
|361.
|Robert Williams
|$1,656,600
|$1,940,160
|$2,032,440
|$3,666,521
|$5,437,451
|$0
|362.
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|$1,656,092
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|362.
|MarShon Brooks
|$1,656,092
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|364.
|Josh Hart
|$1,655,160
|$1,934,160
|$3,491,159
|$5,236,738
|$0
|$0
|365.
|Jacob Evans
|$1,646,400
|$1,928,280
|$2,019,960
|$3,646,027
|$5,432,581
|$0
|366.
|Pat Connaughton
|$1,641,000
|$1,723,050
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|367.
|DeAndre Bembry
|$1,634,640
|$2,603,981
|$3,752,337
|$0
|$0
|$0
|368.
|Dzanan Musa
|$1,634,400
|$1,914,120
|$2,005,200
|$3,619,386
|$5,429,079
|$0
|369.
|Omari Spellman
|$1,622,520
|$1,900,200
|$1,990,920
|$3,593,610
|$5,390,415
|$0
|370.
|James Ennis
|$1,621,415
|$1,845,301
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|370.
|Tim Frazier
|$1,621,415
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|370.
|Noah Vonleh
|$1,621,415
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|370.
|Nik Stauskas
|$1,621,415
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|370.
|Lorenzo Brown
|$1,621,415
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|375.
|Luke Kornet
|$1,619,260
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|376.
|TJ McConnell
|$1,600,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|376.
|Richaun Holmes
|$1,600,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|378.
|Malachi Richardson
|$1,569,360
|$2,581,597
|$3,738,152
|$0
|$0
|$0
|379.
|Jahlil Okafor
|$1,567,007
|$1,702,486
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|379.
|Kevon Looney
|$1,567,007
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|381.
|Salah Mejri
|$1,564,007
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Dejounte Murray
|$1,544,951
|$2,321,735
|$3,482,603
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Quinn Cook
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Damian Jones
|$1,544,951
|$2,305,057
|$3,457,585
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Ivica Zubac
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Andrew Harrison
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Wayne Selden
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Rodney McGruder
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Malcolm Brogdon
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Cheick Diallo
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Wade Baldwin
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Jake Layman
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Deyonta Davis
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Skal Labissiere
|$1,544,951
|$2,338,846
|$3,484,881
|$0
|$0
|$0
|382.
|Pascal Siakam
|$1,544,951
|$2,351,838
|$3,487,776
|$0
|$0
|$0
|397.
|Derrick Jones
|$1,512,601
|$1,645,357
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|397.
|Christian Wood
|$1,512,601
|$1,645,357
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|397.
|Treveon Graham
|$1,512,601
|$1,645,357
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|397.
|David Nwaba
|$1,512,601
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|397.
|Gerald Green
|$1,512,601
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|397.
|Georges Niang
|$1,512,601
|$1,645,357
|$1,783,557
|$0
|$0
|$0
|403.
|Willy Hernangomez
|$1,496,500
|$1,557,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|404.
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|$1,487,694
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|405.
|Mitchell Robinson
|$1,485,440
|$1,559,712
|$1,663,861
|$1,802,057
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Zhou Qi
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Sindarius Thornwell
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Ivan Rabb
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Damyean Dotson
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Royce O'Neale
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Tyler Dorsey
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Semi Ojeleye
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Daniel Theis
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Dwayne Bacon
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$2,023,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Maxi Kleber
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Jordan Bell
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Jawun Evans
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Dillon Brooks
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Dakari Johnson
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Rade Zagorac
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Sterling Brown
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Frank Jackson
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Abdel Nader
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Khem Birch
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Wesley Iwundu
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Frank Mason
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|406.
|Thomas Bryant
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Jabari Bird
|$1,349,383
|$1,588,231
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Antonio Blakeney
|$1,349,383
|$1,588,231
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Monte Morris
|$1,349,383
|$1,588,231
|$1,723,707
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|$1,349,383
|$1,588,231
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Tyrone Wallace
|$1,349,383
|$1,588,231
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|James Nunnally
|$1,349,383
|$1,588,231
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Daniel Hamilton
|$1,349,383
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|$1,349,383
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Ben Moore
|$1,349,383
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|437.
|Shaquille Harrison
|$1,325,531
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|438.
|Elie Okobo
|$1,238,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$1,802,057
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Jalen Brunson
|$1,230,000
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$1,802,057
|$0
|$0
|440.
|Melvin Frazier
|$1,050,000
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|441.
|Isaac Bonga
|$1,000,000
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|441.
|Justin Hamilton
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|443.
|Devonte Graham
|$988,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|444.
|De'Anthony Melton
|$949,000
|$1,416,852
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|445.
|Jason Thompson
|$893,333
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Ryan Broekhoff
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Raymond Spalding
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$1,802,057
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Bruce Brown
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Khyri Thomas
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Alize Johnson
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Keita Bates-Diop
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Kenrich Williams
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Hamidou Diallo
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Isaiah Briscoe
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Gary Trent Jr
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Chimezie Metu
|$838,464
|$1,416,852
|$1,663,861
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Brad Wanamaker
|$838,464
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|446.
|Braian Angola
|$838,464
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|461.
|Davon Reed
|$752,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|462.
|Demetrius Jackson
|$170,107
|$92,857
|$92,857
|$92,857
|$92,857
|$0
|463.
|Johnathan Williams
|$127,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Jaylen Adams
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Alex Poythress
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|PJ Dozier
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Walter Lemon Jr
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Theo Pinson
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Alan Williams
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Joe Chealey
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|JP Macura
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Rawle Alkins
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Tyler Ulis
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|John Holland
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Billy Preston
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Daryl Macon
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Thomas Welsh
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Keenan Evans
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Zach Lofton
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Marcus Derrickson
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Damion Lee
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Gary Clark
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Vincent Edwards
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Angel Delgado
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Johnathan Motley
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Alex Caruso
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|DJ Stephens
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Yuta Watanabe
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Yante Maten
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Duncan Robinson
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Trevon Duval
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Jaylen Morris
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Jared Terrell
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|CJ Williams
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Trevon Bluiett
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Isaiah Hicks
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Allonzo Trier
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Deonte Burton
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Tyler Davis
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Troy Caupain
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Amile Jefferson
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Shake Milton
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|George King
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Drew Eubanks
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Chris Boucher
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Jordan Loyd
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Tyler Cavanaugh
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Naz Long
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Jordan McRae
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Devin Robinson
|$77,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|513.
|Wenyen Gabriel
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|514.
|Nuni Omot
|$20,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
- Source: HoopsHype's salary database