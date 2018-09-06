NBA Player Salaries

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24
1. Stephen Curry $37,457,154 $40,231,758 $43,006,362 $45,780,966 $0 $0
2. Russell Westbrook $35,665,000 $38,150,000 $40,600,000 $0
3. Chris Paul $35,654,150 $38,506,482 $41,358,814 $44,211,146 $0 $0
3. LeBron James $35,654,150 $37,436,858 $39,219,566 $41,002,274 $0 $0
5. Blake Griffin $31,873,932 $34,234,964 $36,595,996 $38,957,028 $0 $0
6. Gordon Hayward $31,214,295 $32,700,690 $34,187,085 $0 $0 $0
7. Kyle Lowry $31,000,000 $33,296,296 $0 $0 $0 $0
8. James Harden $30,570,000 $38,150,000 $40,600,000 $0
9. Paul George $30,560,700 $33,005,556 $35,450,412 $37,895,268 $0 $0
10. Mike Conley $30,521,115 $32,511,623 $34,502,130 $0 $0 $0
11. Kevin Durant $30,000,000 $31,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
12. Paul Millsap $29,230,769 $30,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
13. Al Horford $28,928,710 $30,123,015 $0 $0 $0 $0
14. Damian Lillard $27,977,689 $29,802,321 $31,626,953 $0 $0 $0
15. Carmelo Anthony $27,928,140 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
16. DeMar DeRozan $27,739,975 $27,739,975 $27,739,975 $0 $0 $0
17. Chris Bosh $26,837,720 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
18. Jrue Holiday $26,131,111 $26,131,111 $26,131,111 $27,020,000 $0 $0
19. Otto Porter $26,011,913 $27,250,576 $28,489,239 $0 $0 $0
20. CJ McCollum $25,759,766 $27,556,959 $29,354,152 $0 $0 $0
21. Nikola Jokic $25,467,250 $27,504,630 $29,542,010 $31,579,390 $0 $0
21. Andrew Wiggins $25,467,250 $27,250,000 $29,000,000 $0
21. Joel Embiid $25,467,250 $27,250,000 $29,000,000 $0
24. Anthony Davis $25,434,263 $27,093,019 $28,751,775 $0 $0 $0
25. Andre Drummond $25,434,262 $27,093,018 $28,751,774 $0 $0 $0
25. Bradley Beal $25,434,262 $27,093,018 $28,751,774 $0 $0 $0
27. Hassan Whiteside $24,434,262 $27,093,018 $0 $0 $0 $0
28. Dwight Howard $24,256,725 $5,603,850 $0 $0 $0 $0
29. Giannis Antetokounmpo $24,157,304 $25,842,697 $27,528,088 $0 $0 $0
29. Steven Adams $24,157,304 $25,842,697 $27,528,088 $0 $0 $0
31. Kevin Love $24,119,025 $28,942,830 $31,258,256 $31,258,256 $28,942,830 $0
31. Marc Gasol $24,119,025 $25,595,700 $0 $0 $0 $0
33. Harrison Barnes $24,107,258 $25,102,512 $0 $0 $0 $0
33. Chandler Parsons $24,107,258 $25,102,512 $0 $0 $0 $0
35. Nicolas Batum $24,000,000 $25,565,217 $27,130,434 $0 $0 $0
36. Kawhi Leonard $23,114,066 $21,329,750 $0 $0 $0 $0
37. DeAndre Jordan $22,897,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
38. Rudy Gobert $22,741,573 $24,258,427 $25,775,281 $0 $0 $0
39. LaMarcus Aldridge $22,347,015 $26,000,000 $24,000,000 $0 $0 $0
40. Serge Ibaka $21,666,667 $23,271,604 $0 $0 $0 $0
41. Aaron Gordon $21,590,909 $19,863,636 $18,136,364 $16,409,091 $0
42. Danilo Gallinari $21,587,579 $22,615,559 $0 $0 $0 $0
43. Victor Oladipo $21,000,000 $21,000,000 $21,000,000 $0 $0 $0
44. Ryan Anderson $20,421,546 $21,264,637 $0 $0 $0 $0
45. Kyrie Irving $20,099,189 $21,329,752 $0 $0 $0 $0
46. Jabari Parker $20,000,000 $20,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
47. Jimmy Butler $19,841,627 $19,841,627 $0 $0 $0 $0
48. Zach LaVine $19,500,000 $19,500,000 $19,500,000 $19,500,000 $0 $0
49. Allen Crabbe $19,332,500 $18,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
50. Tyler Johnson $19,245,370 $19,245,370 $0 $0 $0 $0
51. John Wall $19,169,800 $38,150,000 $41,202,000 $44,254,000 $47,306,000 $0
52. Jeff Teague $19,000,000 $19,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
52. George Hill $19,000,000 $18,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
54. Klay Thompson $18,988,725 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
55. Enes Kanter $18,622,514 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
56. Wesley Matthews $18,622,513 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
57. Joakim Noah $18,530,000 $6,431,666 $6,431,666 $6,431,666 $0 $0
58. Goran Dragic $18,109,175 $19,217,900 $0 $0 $0 $0
59. Kent Bazemore $18,089,888 $19,269,663 $0 $0 $0 $0
60. Evan Turner $17,868,853 $18,606,556 $0 $0 $0 $0
61. Tristan Thompson $17,469,565 $18,539,130 $0 $0 $0 $0
61. Draymond Green $17,469,565 $18,539,130 $0 $0 $0 $0
63. Tim Hardaway Jr $17,325,000 $18,150,000 $18,975,000 $0 $0 $0
64. Reggie Jackson $17,043,478 $18,086,956 $0 $0 $0 $0
65. Bismack Biyombo $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
65. Evan Fournier $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $0 $0 $0
67. Derrick Favors $16,900,000 $16,900,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
68. Pau Gasol $16,800,000 $16,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
69. Luol Deng $16,747,954 $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $0 $0
70. Jonas Valanciunas $16,539,326 $17,617,976 $0 $0 $0 $0
71. Gary Harris $16,517,857 $17,839,286 $19,160,714 $20,482,143 $0 $0
72. Andre Iguodala $16,000,000 $17,185,185 $0 $0 $0 $0
72. Timofey Mozgov $16,000,000 $16,720,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
72. Ian Mahinmi $16,000,000 $16,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
75. Clint Capela $15,793,104 $16,896,552 $18,000,000 $19,103,448 $20,206,896 $0
76. Dennis Schroeder $15,500,000 $15,500,000 $15,500,000 $0 $0 $0
77. DeMarre Carroll $15,400,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78. Gorgui Dieng $15,170,787 $16,229,213 $17,287,640 $0 $0 $0
79. Eric Bledsoe $15,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
79. Trevor Ariza $15,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81. Tobias Harris $14,800,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81. Ricky Rubio $14,800,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
83. JR Smith $14,720,000 $15,680,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
84. Brandon Knight $14,631,250 $15,643,750 $0 $0 $0 $0
85. James Johnson $14,420,700 $15,107,400 $15,794,100 $0 $0 $0
86. Robin Lopez $14,357,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87. Marvin Williams $14,087,500 $15,006,250 $0 $0 $0 $0
88. Taj Gibson $14,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89. Kenneth Faried $13,764,045 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89. Thaddeus Young $13,764,045 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
91. Tyson Chandler $13,585,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
92. Marcin Gortat $13,565,218 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
93. Cody Zeller $13,528,090 $14,471,910 $15,415,730 $0 $0 $0
94. Eric Gordon $13,500,375 $14,057,730 $0 $0 $0 $0
95. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
95. Khris Middleton $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
97. Mason Plumlee $12,917,808 $14,041,096 $0 $0 $0 $0
98. Wilson Chandler $12,800,562 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
99. Solomon Hill $12,763,467 $13,290,395 $0 $0 $0 $0
100. Nikola Vucevic $12,750,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101. Dion Waiters $12,705,000 $13,310,000 $13,885,000 $0 $0 $0
102. Austin Rivers $12,650,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
103. Joe Ingles $12,545,455 $11,454,546 $10,363,637 $0 $0 $0
104. Kelly Olynyk $12,537,527 $13,067,885 $13,598,243 $0 $0 $0
105. Jeremy Lin $12,516,746 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
106. Jordan Clarkson $12,500,000 $13,437,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
106. Nikola Mirotic $12,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108. Miles Plumlee $12,400,000 $12,400,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
108. Tyreke Evans $12,400,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
110. Courtney Lee $12,253,780 $12,759,670 $0 $0 $0 $0
111. JJ Redick $12,250,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112. Kemba Walker $12,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112. Avery Bradley $12,000,000 $12,960,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
112. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $12,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
115. Will Barton $11,830,358 $12,776,786 $13,723,214 $14,669,642 $0 $0
116. TJ Warren $11,750,000 $10,810,000 $11,750,000 $12,690,000 $0 $0
117. Zach Randolph $11,692,308 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
118. Patrick Mills $11,571,429 $12,428,571 $13,285,714 $0 $0 $0
119. Alec Burks $11,536,515 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120. Omer Asik $11,286,516 $3,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
121. Marcus Smart $11,160,716 $12,053,571 $12,946,428 $13,839,285 $0 $0
122. Jusuf Nurkic $11,111,111 $12,000,000 $12,888,889 $0 $0 $0
123. Iman Shumpert $11,011,234 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
124. Moe Harkless $10,837,079 $11,511,234 $0 $0 $0 $0
125. Tony Snell $10,607,143 $11,392,857 $12,178,571 $0 $0 $0
126. Dante Exum $10,600,000 $10,600,000 $10,600,000 $0 $0 $0
127. Meyers Leonard $10,595,506 $11,286,515 $0 $0 $0 $0
128. John Henson $10,577,466 $9,732,396 $0 $0 $0 $0
129. Bojan Bogdanovic $10,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
129. Mirza Teletovic $10,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
129. Terrence Ross $10,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
132. Robert Covington $10,464,092 $11,301,219 $12,138,345 $12,975,471 $0 $0
133. Rudy Gay $10,087,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
134. Jon Leuer $10,002,681 $9,508,043 $0 $0 $0 $0
135. Andre Roberson $10,000,000 $10,740,740 $0 $0 $0 $0
135. Darren Collison $10,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
135. Danny Green $10,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
138. Dwight Powell $9,631,250 $10,259,375 $0 $0 $0 $0
139. Matthew Dellavedova $9,607,500 $9,607,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
140. Jared Dudley $9,530,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141. Boban Marjanovic $9,490,740 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
142. Josh Richardson $9,367,200 $10,116,576 $10,865,952 $11,615,328 $0 $0
142. Norman Powell $9,367,200 $10,116,576 $10,865,952 $11,615,328 $0 $0
144. Bogdan Bogdanovic $9,000,000 $8,529,386 $0 $0 $0 $0
144. Rajon Rondo $9,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146. E'Twaun Moore $8,808,685 $8,664,928 $0 $0 $0 $0
147. Kosta Koufos $8,739,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
148. Fred VanVleet $8,653,847 $8,653,847 $0 $0 $0 $0
149. Kyle Anderson $8,641,000 $9,073,050 $9,505,100 $9,937,150 $0 $0
149. Julius Randle $8,641,000 $9,073,050 $0 $0 $0 $0
151. Markieff Morris $8,600,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
152. Jerryd Bayless $8,575,916 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
153. Cristiano Felicio $8,470,980 $8,156,500 $7,529,020 $0 $0 $0
154. Markelle Fultz $8,339,880 $9,745,200 $12,288,697 $15,975,306 $0 $0
155. Jerami Grant $8,333,333 $9,000,000 $9,666,666 $0 $0 $0
155. CJ Miles $8,333,333 $8,730,158 $0 $0 $0 $0
155. Joe Harris $8,333,333 $7,666,667 $0 $0 $0 $0
158. Shaun Livingston $8,307,692 $7,692,308 $0 $0 $0 $0
159. Deandre Ayton $8,175,840 $9,575,040 $10,031,160 $12,649,292 $16,444,080 $0
160. Louis Williams $8,000,000 $8,000,000 $8,000,000 $0 $0 $0
160. Garrett Temple $8,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
162. PJ Tucker $7,959,537 $8,349,039 $7,969,537 $0 $0 $0
163. Cory Joseph $7,945,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
164. JaMychal Green $7,866,667 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
165. Karl-Anthony Towns $7,839,435 $27,250,000 $29,430,000 $31,610,000 $33,790,000 $35,970,000
166. Kyle Korver $7,560,000 $7,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
167. Darrell Arthur $7,464,912 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
168. Lonzo Ball $7,461,960 $8,719,320 $11,003,782 $14,359,935 $0 $0
169. Doug McDermott $7,333,334 $7,333,333 $7,333,333 $0 $0 $0
170. Marvin Bagley $7,314,960 $8,567,040 $8,975,040 $11,326,500 $14,781,083 $0
171. Jae Crowder $7,305,825 $7,815,533 $0 $0 $0 $0
172. DJ Augustin $7,250,000 $7,250,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
173. Lance Thomas $7,119,650 $7,583,975 $0 $0 $0 $0
174. D'Angelo Russell $7,019,698 $9,160,705 $0 $0 $0 $0
175. Langston Galloway $7,000,000 $7,333,333 $0 $0 $0 $0
175. Ersan Ilyasova $7,000,000 $7,000,000 $7,000,000 $0 $0 $0
175. Davis Bertans $7,000,000 $7,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
175. Jeremy Lamb $7,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
179. Al-Farouq Aminu $6,957,105 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
180. Jayson Tatum $6,700,800 $7,830,000 $9,897,120 $12,985,021 $0 $0
181. Luka Doncic $6,569,040 $7,693,200 $8,059,680 $10,187,435 $13,365,915 $0
182. Nemanja Bjelica $6,500,000 $6,825,000 $7,150,000 $0 $0 $0
182. Mario Hezonja $6,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
184. Ben Simmons $6,434,520 $8,113,929 $10,548,108 $0 $0 $0
185. Dewayne Dedmon $6,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
185. Milos Teodosic $6,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
187. Wayne Ellington $6,270,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
188. Marco Belinelli $6,153,846 $5,846,154 $0 $0 $0 $0
189. Wesley Johnson $6,134,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
190. Josh Jackson $6,041,520 $7,059,480 $8,930,242 $11,778,989 $0 $0
191. Jonathon Simmons $6,000,000 $5,700,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
191. Ishmael Smith $6,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
193. Jaren Jackson $5,922,720 $6,936,360 $7,266,600 $9,192,249 $12,124,576 $0
194. Brandon Ingram $5,757,120 $7,265,485 $9,481,458 $0 $0 $0
195. Anthony Tolliver $5,750,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
196. Kristaps Porzingis $5,697,054 $7,514,414 $0 $0 $0 $0
197. Deron Williams $5,474,787 $5,474,787 $0 $0 $0 $0
198. De'Aaron Fox $5,470,920 $6,392,760 $8,099,627 $10,740,105 $0 $0
199. Ben McLemore $5,460,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
200. Alex Abrines $5,455,236 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
201. Patrick Patterson $5,451,600 $5,711,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
202. Jason Smith $5,450,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
203. Marcus Morris $5,375,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
204. Trae Young $5,363,280 $6,281,280 $6,580,320 $8,337,265 $11,055,213 $0
205. DeMarcus Cousins $5,337,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
206. Josh Smith $5,331,729 $5,331,729 $0 $0 $0 $0
207. Alexis Ajinca $5,285,394 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
208. Thabo Sefolosha $5,250,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
209. Aron Baynes $5,193,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
210. Jaylen Brown $5,169,960 $6,534,829 $8,573,696 $0 $0 $0
211. Patrick Beverley $5,027,028 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
212. Tony Parker $5,000,000 $5,250,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
212. Dirk Nowitzki $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
212. Mike Muscala $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
215. Jonathan Isaac $4,969,080 $5,806,440 $7,362,565 $9,821,662 $0 $0
216. Mo Bamba $4,871,280 $5,704,920 $5,976,720 $7,578,480 $10,109,693 $0
217. Jamal Crawford $4,698,113 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
218. Willie Cauley-Stein $4,696,874 $6,265,631 $0 $0 $0 $0
219. Dragan Bender $4,661,280 $5,896,519 $7,777,508 $0 $0 $0
220. Ron Baker $4,544,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
221. Lauri Markkanen $4,536,120 $5,300,400 $6,731,508 $9,026,952 $0 $0
222. Justin Holiday $4,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
223. Ed Davis $4,449,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
223. Kyle O'Quinn $4,449,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
223. Lance Stephenson $4,449,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
226. Wendell Carter $4,446,840 $5,208,000 $5,455,920 $6,929,018 $9,291,813 $0
227. Alex Len $4,350,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
228. Luc Mbah a Moute $4,320,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
228. Mike Scott $4,320,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
230. Emmanuel Mudiay $4,294,479 $5,758,897 $0 $0 $0 $0
231. Kris Dunn $4,221,000 $5,348,007 $7,091,457 $0 $0 $0
232. Frank Ntilikina $4,155,720 $4,855,800 $6,176,578 $8,326,027 $0 $0
233. Glenn Robinson III $4,075,000 $4,278,750 $0 $0 $0 $0
234. Collin Sexton $4,073,760 $4,771,080 $4,998,360 $6,357,913 $8,570,467 $0
235. Al Jefferson $4,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
236. Stanley Johnson $3,940,401 $5,311,660 $0 $0 $0 $0
237. Buddy Hield $3,833,760 $4,861,207 $6,484,851 $0 $0 $0
238. Dennis Smith $3,819,960 $4,463,640 $5,686,677 $7,705,448 $0 $0
239. Kevin Knox $3,744,840 $4,385,640 $4,594,680 $5,853,622 $7,931,658 $0
240. Jose Juan Barea $3,710,850 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
241. Nenê $3,651,480 $4,825,360 $0 $0 $0 $0
242. Thon Maker $3,639,636 $5,175,983 $4,861,853 $0 $0 $0
243. Zach Collins $3,628,920 $4,240,200 $5,406,255 $7,363,319 $0 $0
244. Frank Kaminsky $3,627,842 $4,915,726 $0 $0 $0 $0
245. Mikal Bridges $3,557,400 $4,166,280 $4,364,640 $5,564,916 $7,579,415 $0
246. Michael Beasley $3,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
247. Jamal Murray $3,499,800 $4,444,746 $5,960,404 $0 $0 $0
248. Rodney Hood $3,472,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
249. Jodie Meeks $3,454,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
250. Justise Winslow $3,448,926 $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $0 $0 $0
251. Malik Monk $3,447,480 $4,028,400 $5,345,687 $7,318,245 $0 $0
252. Brook Lopez $3,382,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
253. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander $3,375,360 $3,952,920 $4,141,320 $5,495,532 $7,523,383 $0
254. Trey Lyles $3,364,249 $3,706,357 $0 $0 $0 $0
255. Ekpe Udoh $3,360,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
256. Devin Booker $3,314,365 $27,250,000 $29,430,000 $31,610,000 $33,790,000 $36,493,200
257. Myles Turner $3,294,994 $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $0
258. Luke Kennard $3,275,280 $3,827,160 $5,273,826 $7,256,785 $0 $0
259. Cameron Payne $3,263,294 $4,539,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
260. Troy Daniels $3,258,539 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
261. Kelly Oubre $3,208,630 $4,485,665 $0 $0 $0 $0
262. Miles Bridges $3,206,640 $3,755,400 $3,934,320 $5,421,493 $7,469,530 $0
263. Marquese Chriss $3,206,160 $4,078,235 $5,497,461 $0 $0 $0
264. Tomas Satoransky $3,129,187 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
265. Bryn Forbes $3,125,000 $2,875,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
266. Donovan Mitchell $3,111,480 $3,635,760 $5,195,501 $7,185,378 $0 $0
267. Terry Rozier $3,050,389 $4,285,797 $0 $0 $0 $0
268. Jerome Robinson $3,050,160 $3,572,280 $3,742,440 $5,347,946 $7,396,210 $0
269. Yogi Ferrell $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
269. Elfrid Payton $3,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
271. Bam Adebayo $2,955,840 $3,454,080 $5,115,492 $7,115,650 $0 $0
272. Jakob Poeltl $2,947,320 $3,754,885 $5,087,870 $0 $0 $0
273. Michael Porter $2,894,160 $3,389,400 $3,550,800 $5,258,735 $7,314,900 $0
274. Andrew Nicholson $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $0
275. Justin Jackson $2,807,880 $3,280,920 $5,029,650 $7,031,451 $0 $0
276. Seth Curry $2,795,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
277. Cedi Osman $2,775,000 $2,907,143 $0 $0 $0 $0
278. Sam Dekker $2,760,094 $3,916,574 $0 $0 $0 $0
279. Troy Brown $2,752,680 $3,223,680 $3,377,160 $5,177,186 $7,237,706 $0
280. Guerschon Yabusele $2,667,600 $3,117,240 $4,781,846 $6,718,494 $0 $0
280. Justin Patton $2,667,600 $3,117,240 $4,781,846 $6,718,494 $0 $0
282. Domantas Sabonis $2,659,800 $3,529,554 $4,831,960 $0 $0 $0
283. Jerian Grant $2,639,313 $3,763,661 $0 $0 $0 $0
284. Zhaire Smith $2,615,160 $3,062,760 $3,208,680 $4,922,115 $6,915,571 $0
285. Delon Wright $2,536,898 $3,635,375 $0 $0 $0 $0
286. DJ Wilson $2,534,280 $2,961,120 $4,548,280 $6,422,172 $0 $0
287. Taurean Prince $2,526,840 $3,481,985 $4,791,212 $0 $0 $0
287. Dario Saric $2,526,840 $3,481,985 $4,791,212 $0 $0 $0
289. Justin Anderson $2,516,047 $3,625,625 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Shelvin Mack $2,512,601 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
291. Reggie Bullock $2,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
291. Manu Ginobili $2,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
293. Bobby Portis $2,494,346 $3,611,813 $0 $0 $0 $0
294. Dante Cunningham $2,487,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
295. Donte DiVincenzo $2,484,360 $2,909,640 $3,048,000 $4,681,728 $6,610,599 $0
296. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson $2,470,356 $3,594,369 $0 $0 $0 $0
297. Tyus Jones $2,444,052 $3,573,204 $0 $0 $0 $0
298. Jarell Martin $2,416,221 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
299. TJ Leaf $2,407,560 $2,813,280 $4,326,825 $6,139,764 $0 $0
300. Georgios Papagiannis $2,400,480 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Vince Carter $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Channing Frye $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Devin Harris $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Jose Calderon $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Zaza Pachulia $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. JaVale McGee $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Udonis Haslem $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Dwyane Wade $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Raymond Felton $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Amir Johnson $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
301. Jeff Green $2,393,887 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
312. Lonnie Walker $2,360,160 $2,764,200 $2,895,720 $4,453,617 $6,319,683 $0
313. John Collins $2,299,080 $2,686,560 $4,137,302 $5,899,793 $0 $0
314. Denzel Valentine $2,280,600 $3,377,568 $4,698,197 $0 $0 $0
315. Larry Nance Jr $2,272,390 $12,727,273 $11,709,091 $10,690,909 $0 $0
316. Kevin Huerter $2,250,960 $2,636,280 $2,761,920 $4,253,357 $6,065,287 $0
317. Monta Ellis $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $0 $0
318. Harry Giles $2,207,040 $2,578,800 $3,976,510 $5,698,338 $0 $0
319. Darius Miller $2,205,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
320. Omri Casspi $2,176,260 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
320. Derrick Rose $2,176,260 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
322. Juan Hernangomez $2,166,360 $3,321,029 $4,642,799 $0 $0 $0
323. Jonas Jerebko $2,165,481 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
323. Quincy Pondexter $2,165,481 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
323. Greg Monroe $2,165,481 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
326. Josh Okogie $2,163,600 $2,533,920 $2,654,520 $4,093,269 $5,865,655 $0
327. Terrance Ferguson $2,118,840 $2,475,840 $3,944,013 $5,683,323 $0 $0
328. Raul Neto $2,100,000 $2,100,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
329. Grayson Allen $2,076,960 $2,432,520 $2,548,440 $4,059,664 $5,849,977 $0
330. Jarrett Allen $2,034,120 $2,376,840 $3,909,902 $5,661,538 $0 $0
331. Isaiah Thomas $2,029,463 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
332. Spencer Hawes $2,007,058 $2,007,058 $0 $0 $0 $0
333. Torrey Craig $2,000,000 $2,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
333. Cole Aldrich $2,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
335. Chandler Hutchison $1,991,520 $2,332,320 $2,443,440 $4,019,459 $5,820,176 $0
336. Ante Zizic $1,952,760 $2,281,800 $3,872,214 $5,634,072 $0 $0
336. OG Anunoby $1,952,760 $2,281,800 $3,872,215 $5,634,072 $0 $0
338. Shabazz Napier $1,942,422 $1,845,301 $0 $0 $0 $0
339. Tyler Zeller $1,933,941 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
340. Aaron Holiday $1,914,480 $2,241,960 $2,348,880 $3,986,049 $5,799,701 $0
341. Timothe Luwawu $1,880,268 $3,288,588 $3,698,397 $0 $0 $0
342. Tyler Lydon $1,874,640 $2,190,720 $3,831,569 $5,601,754 $0 $0
343. Henry Ellenson $1,857,480 $2,856,804 $4,053,805 $0 $0 $0
344. Anfernee Simons $1,837,800 $2,152,440 $2,254,920 $3,943,855 $5,765,916 $0
345. Malik Beasley $1,773,840 $2,731,713 $3,895,423 $0 $0 $0
346. Moritz Wagner $1,764,240 $2,066,040 $2,164,680 $3,898,588 $5,727,026 $0
347. Nerlens Noel $1,757,429 $1,988,119 $0 $0 $0 $0
347. Michael Carter-Williams $1,757,429 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
347. Ian Clark $1,757,429 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
347. Isaiah Canaan $1,757,429 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
351. Caleb Swanigan $1,740,000 $2,033,160 $3,665,787 $5,410,702 $0 $0
351. Furkan Korkmaz $1,740,000 $2,033,160 $3,665,787 $5,410,702 $0 $0
353. Landry Shamet $1,705,920 $1,997,640 $2,092,920 $3,773,534 $5,569,737 $0
354. Caris LeVert $1,702,800 $2,625,717 $3,762,653 $0 $0 $0
355. Rodions Kurucs $1,690,000 $1,774,500 $1,859,000 $1,943,500 $0 $0
355. Jonah Bolden $1,690,000 $1,698,450 $1,766,550 $1,845,000 $0 $0
357. Kyle Kuzma $1,689,840 $1,974,600 $3,562,178 $5,282,711 $0 $0
358. Tony Bradley $1,679,520 $1,962,360 $3,542,060 $5,277,669 $0 $0
359. Derrick White $1,667,160 $1,948,080 $3,516,284 $5,274,427 $0 $0
360. Kyle Singler $1,665,333 $1,665,333 $1,665,333 $0 $0 $0
361. Robert Williams $1,656,600 $1,940,160 $2,032,440 $3,666,521 $5,437,451 $0
362. Spencer Dinwiddie $1,656,092 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
362. MarShon Brooks $1,656,092 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
364. Josh Hart $1,655,160 $1,934,160 $3,491,159 $5,236,738 $0 $0
365. Jacob Evans $1,646,400 $1,928,280 $2,019,960 $3,646,027 $5,432,581 $0
366. Pat Connaughton $1,641,000 $1,723,050 $0 $0 $0 $0
367. DeAndre Bembry $1,634,640 $2,603,981 $3,752,337 $0 $0 $0
368. Dzanan Musa $1,634,400 $1,914,120 $2,005,200 $3,619,386 $5,429,079 $0
369. Omari Spellman $1,622,520 $1,900,200 $1,990,920 $3,593,610 $5,390,415 $0
370. James Ennis $1,621,415 $1,845,301 $0 $0 $0 $0
370. Tim Frazier $1,621,415 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
370. Noah Vonleh $1,621,415 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
370. Nik Stauskas $1,621,415 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
370. Lorenzo Brown $1,621,415 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
375. Luke Kornet $1,619,260 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
376. TJ McConnell $1,600,520 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
376. Richaun Holmes $1,600,520 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
378. Malachi Richardson $1,569,360 $2,581,597 $3,738,152 $0 $0 $0
379. Jahlil Okafor $1,567,007 $1,702,486 $0 $0 $0 $0
379. Kevon Looney $1,567,007 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
381. Salah Mejri $1,564,007 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Dejounte Murray $1,544,951 $2,321,735 $3,482,603 $0 $0 $0
382. Dorian Finney-Smith $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Quinn Cook $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Damian Jones $1,544,951 $2,305,057 $3,457,585 $0 $0 $0
382. Ivica Zubac $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Andrew Harrison $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Wayne Selden $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Rodney McGruder $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Malcolm Brogdon $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Cheick Diallo $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Wade Baldwin $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Jake Layman $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Deyonta Davis $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
382. Skal Labissiere $1,544,951 $2,338,846 $3,484,881 $0 $0 $0
382. Pascal Siakam $1,544,951 $2,351,838 $3,487,776 $0 $0 $0
397. Derrick Jones $1,512,601 $1,645,357 $0 $0 $0 $0
397. Christian Wood $1,512,601 $1,645,357 $0 $0 $0 $0
397. Treveon Graham $1,512,601 $1,645,357 $0 $0 $0 $0
397. David Nwaba $1,512,601 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
397. Gerald Green $1,512,601 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
397. Georges Niang $1,512,601 $1,645,357 $1,783,557 $0 $0 $0
403. Willy Hernangomez $1,496,500 $1,557,250 $0 $0 $0 $0
404. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk $1,487,694 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
405. Mitchell Robinson $1,485,440 $1,559,712 $1,663,861 $1,802,057 $0 $0
406. Zhou Qi $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0 $0
406. Sindarius Thornwell $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Ivan Rabb $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Damyean Dotson $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Royce O'Neale $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Tyler Dorsey $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Semi Ojeleye $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0 $0
406. Daniel Theis $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Dwayne Bacon $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $2,023,150 $0 $0 $0
406. Maxi Kleber $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Jordan Bell $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Jawun Evans $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Dillon Brooks $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Dakari Johnson $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Rade Zagorac $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Sterling Brown $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Frank Jackson $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Abdel Nader $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0 $0
406. Khem Birch $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Wesley Iwundu $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Frank Mason $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
406. Thomas Bryant $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Jabari Bird $1,349,383 $1,588,231 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Antonio Blakeney $1,349,383 $1,588,231 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Monte Morris $1,349,383 $1,588,231 $1,723,707 $0 $0 $0
428. Alfonzo McKinnie $1,349,383 $1,588,231 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Tyrone Wallace $1,349,383 $1,588,231 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. James Nunnally $1,349,383 $1,588,231 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Daniel Hamilton $1,349,383 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Ryan Arcidiacono $1,349,383 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Ben Moore $1,349,383 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
437. Shaquille Harrison $1,325,531 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
438. Elie Okobo $1,238,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $1,802,057 $0 $0
439. Jalen Brunson $1,230,000 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $1,802,057 $0 $0
440. Melvin Frazier $1,050,000 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
441. Isaac Bonga $1,000,000 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
441. Justin Hamilton $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
443. Devonte Graham $988,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
444. De'Anthony Melton $949,000 $1,416,852 $0 $0 $0 $0
445. Jason Thompson $893,333 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Ryan Broekhoff $838,464 $1,416,852 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Raymond Spalding $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $1,802,057 $0 $0
446. Jarred Vanderbilt $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Bruce Brown $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Khyri Thomas $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Isaiah Hartenstein $838,464 $1,416,852 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Alize Johnson $838,464 $1,416,852 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Keita Bates-Diop $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Kenrich Williams $838,464 $1,416,852 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Hamidou Diallo $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Isaiah Briscoe $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Gary Trent Jr $838,464 $1,416,852 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Chimezie Metu $838,464 $1,416,852 $1,663,861 $0 $0 $0
446. Brad Wanamaker $838,464 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
446. Braian Angola $838,464 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
461. Davon Reed $752,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
462. Demetrius Jackson $170,107 $92,857 $92,857 $92,857 $92,857 $0
463. Johnathan Williams $127,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Jaylen Adams $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Alex Poythress $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. PJ Dozier $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Walter Lemon Jr $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Theo Pinson $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Alan Williams $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Joe Chealey $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. JP Macura $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Rawle Alkins $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Tyler Ulis $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. John Holland $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Billy Preston $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Kostas Antetokounmpo $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Daryl Macon $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Thomas Welsh $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Keenan Evans $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Zach Lofton $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Marcus Derrickson $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Damion Lee $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Gary Clark $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Vincent Edwards $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Angel Delgado $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Johnathan Motley $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Alex Caruso $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. DJ Stephens $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Yuta Watanabe $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Yante Maten $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Duncan Robinson $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Trevon Duval $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Jaylen Morris $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Jared Terrell $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. CJ Williams $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Trevon Bluiett $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Isaiah Hicks $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Allonzo Trier $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Deonte Burton $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Tyler Davis $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Troy Caupain $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Amile Jefferson $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Shake Milton $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. George King $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Drew Eubanks $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Chris Boucher $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Jordan Loyd $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Tyler Cavanaugh $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Naz Long $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Jordan McRae $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Devin Robinson $77,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
513. Wenyen Gabriel $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
514. Nuni Omot $20,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

