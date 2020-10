San Antonio Spurs TV ratings

Take a look at the Spurs TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 1.37 million (19.00 percent more than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.90 (18.98 percent more than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. San Antonio vs. New Orleans: 2.36 million (1.57 rating)

January 22, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

2. San Antonio vs. LA Lakers: 1.40 million (0.91 rating)

February 04, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

3. San Antonio vs. Dallas: 1.18 million (0.78 rating)

December 26, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

4. San Antonio vs. New Orleans: 1.16 million (0.78 rating)

August 09, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

5. San Antonio vs. Utah: 0.74 million (0.44 rating)

August 13, 2020 on TNT / Regular season