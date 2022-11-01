Serge Ibaka: Scouting report and accolades

Serge Ibaka|#9
|Position:
|C-F
|Born:
|09/18/89
|Height:
|7-0 / 2.13
|Weight:
|240 lbs. / 108.9 kg.
|Salary:
|$2,905,851
SCOUTING REPORT
Has been an outstanding role player on terrific teams… Very strong… Not the athlete he once was after the back troubles… Great competitor… Not a gifted offensive player, but could score some… Has become a threat from beyond the arc… Bad passer… More useful advising younger players than playing now.
ACCOLADES
All-Defensive 1st Team: 3 (2012, 2013, 2014)
Olympic silver: 1 (2012)
Eurobasket gold: 1 (2011)