Serge Ibaka: Scouting report and accolades

Serge Ibaka|#9
Position: C-F
Born: 09/18/89
Height: 7-0 / 2.13
Weight: 240 lbs. / 108.9 kg.
Salary: $2,905,851

SCOUTING REPORT

Has been an outstanding role player on terrific teams… Very strong… Not the athlete he once was after the back troubles… Great competitor… Not a gifted offensive player, but could score some… Has become a threat from beyond the arc… Bad passer… More useful advising younger players than playing now.

ACCOLADES

All-Defensive 1st Team: 3 (2012, 2013, 2014)

Olympic silver: 1 (2012)

Eurobasket gold: 1 (2011)

