Curry has 12 points, already surpassing his Game 3 total.
Warriors killing Cleveland with these drive-and-dish plays out to the corner.
Stephen Curry leaps sideways to draw foul, drains three anyway wp.me/p14QT0-3yrc
Curry with the pull-up three to put Warriors up 19-11. Midway through Q1, he's up to 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting.
Steph coming for that Finals MVP
LeBron's #NBAfinals 15s tonight for Game 4, highlighting the #JamesGang and #330 area: pic.twitter.com/PA4E8ZeHIP
Before the Warriors lost Game 5 of the West Finals in Houston, they had won 12 straight playoff games with James Capers officiating... twitter.com/MontePooleNBCS…
