Man my Heart is Heavy, Prayers for his wife and Daughters during this rough time, Rest In Peace to the Legend Kobe and young Queen Gianna 🙏🏿🙏🏿 instagram.com/p/B7zKtF_HpNa/…
Whatever it was you did, football, basketball, soccer, acting, whatever. Kobe inspired you to be better...
I’m hurt 😞
2020 is about to throw things at us that our mind can’t comprehend. All we can do is pray, love and believe!
You inspired me my entire adult life as an example born 6 days apart but mostly over the last few years as a parent. Watching you walk thru an all star arena w/your daughters totally obviously to anyone but them made me check myself & realize I had my priorities wrong. Thank you
I was thrown in the fire since day one of my rookie year. Toughest task of my career. Learned a lot. Thanks for what you instilled in me the drive, toughness the will to compete every possession. These times will never be forgotten Thanks #MambaForever #RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/JfJcybElkI
#RIPKOBEBEANBRYANT ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/tVUTY9bW50
Grammys feel pretty stupid right about now.
Sorry to folks calling me right now but it’s hard to talk!!
Kobe you will be missed bro. Came in the league as a young pup. Left out a global icon. Prayers to the family. So sick right now. Love!! youtu.be/XLk8MMkKTmg via @YouTube
very few people actually transcend the word “iconic” and you are one of them. you will be missed #8 #24 instagram.com/p/B7zI0AZDNKE/…
This news today was gut wrenching. @Kobe Bryant you were our Jordan of our generation. Thank you for the memories and for all that you instilled in today’s game. R.I.P. To you and everyone else involved today. Prayers to your wife and your family and kids.. #MambaForever
pic.twitter.com/XIWALzE22W
This isn't right........
Kobe you were more than basketball. You were the greatest gladiator I have ever seen. Greatness personified. So much more knowledge to give. But enough to last me this lifetime. ❤️ Love
Statement on the Passing of Kobe Bryant tedstake.monumentalsportsnetwork.com/article/leonsi…
Proudest moment in my career. RIP instagram.com/p/B7zHO_sJw0H/…
Words are tough to find right now. Truly heart broken and praying for each family involved. It was an honor to compete against you. pic.twitter.com/aYF5UNlZzy
🌹💔 #RIPMAMBAS pic.twitter.com/5DbQ4jhdMj
You will be missed brother. My thoughts are with the Bryant family at this difficult time. RIP Kobe. pic.twitter.com/WV58jRJ5FZ
Wow....
PLEASE @NBA RETIRED 24! LEAGUE WIDE!!
Kobe Forever
Mamba ForLife🙏🏾❤️
#Mambacita🕊🕊❤️❤️🙏🏾
prayers to his family 🙏🏿 #ripKobe
You were one of the biggest influences on me and so many others. From your hard work, to your swag, your mindset made you BIGGER than basketball. Unbelievable loss. My condolences to you and your beautiful family.
#mambamentality #MambaForever
Change the logo.
ALL NBA teams should retire the numbers 8 AND 24
This ain’t right man
Rest In Peace Kobe. A true legend. Thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. #kobebryant pic.twitter.com/xaWlHidumQ
Words can’t express the emotions behind this. I pray for comfort and strength of the families affected by this tragedy. #RIPKobe
Man its gonna be hard tonight
💔💔💔 #RIPKOBE #RIPGIGI
No words 🥺💔 #MambaForever #Legend pic.twitter.com/Z4lmQR0lfo
pic.twitter.com/4uZoKOr8J1
Kobe inspired billions across the world, & his larger than life game is forever iconic. He won as a player, husband, father & businessman. His legacy will live on forever in our society. The world will miss his and Gigi’s presence & I will miss our friendship
Praying for the Bryant family! Can’t imagine what they are going through now... Rest in Peace Kobe and Gigi... 💔💔💔
Tragic tragic day, sending prayers to the Bryant family. Also praying for all the families involved. God Bless
I just lost my basketball father, there is no one that has impacted my game more than you Kobe... so sad and tragic. #restinpeace #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/dDcifl9hfD
An absolute honor.. Rest In Peace Mamba instagram.com/p/B7zDO-nJKxF/…
RIP KOBE BEAN 😥💙
24-8🙏🏾💙
I'm so sad right now! Not Kobe and Gigi! This is so tragic! Tomorrow isn't promised by any means! One of the many reasons why I kiss and hug my wife and kids everyday I'm home and before walking out the door. #RIPKobeBryant
💔
RIP GiGi wow 😞
Rest In Peace Kobe. Much respect to him and his family. 🙏🏽
Thank you Kobe 😭🙏🏽 @ Brazil instagram.com/p/B7zCGY4hE9Y/…
Condolences to his wife and beautiful family. 🙏🏽
My deepest condolences to the Bryant family. Such a tragedy. One of the greatest to ever play the game and an idol to many. instagram.com/p/B7zBgxqBOcH/…