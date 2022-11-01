Stephen Curry: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

So much skill… The best shooter of all time… Can hit it from anywhere on the floor… Great vision of the court and ballhandling skills to match… Great with the dribble in traffic… High basketball IQ… Has really developed his point guard skills… Ability to play on and off the ball makes him unstoppable… Has improved his defense over the years… Turnover prone… Average athlete… A superstar… Has changed the way the game is played.

