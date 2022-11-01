Steven Adams: Scouting report and accolades

Steven Adams: Scouting report and accolades

Steven Adams|#12
Position: C
Born: 07/20/93
Height: 6-11 / 2.11
Weight: 255 lbs. / 115.7 kg.
Salary: $17,926,829

SCOUTING REPORT

Super strong… Maybe the toughest player to move around in the league… Sets awesome screens to create space for ballhandlers and shooters… Good rebounder… Great finishing alley-oops… Lacks a reliable jumper… One of the worst free-throw shooters in the league… Has become a better passer all of a sudden… Great locker room guy, teammates love having him around.

ACCOLADES

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 254.5 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-10.75

Height with shoes: 7-foot-0

Standing reach: 9-foot-1.5

Hand width: 11 inches

Hand length: 9.5 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-4.5

