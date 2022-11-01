Steven Adams: Scouting report and accolades

Steven Adams|#12
|Position:
|C
|Born:
|07/20/93
|Height:
|6-11 / 2.11
|Weight:
|255 lbs. / 115.7 kg.
|Salary:
|$17,926,829
SCOUTING REPORT
Super strong… Maybe the toughest player to move around in the league… Sets awesome screens to create space for ballhandlers and shooters… Good rebounder… Great finishing alley-oops… Lacks a reliable jumper… One of the worst free-throw shooters in the league… Has become a better passer all of a sudden… Great locker room guy, teammates love having him around.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 254.5 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-10.75
Height with shoes: 7-foot-0
Standing reach: 9-foot-1.5
Hand width: 11 inches
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-4.5