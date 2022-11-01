Steven Adams: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Super strong… Maybe the toughest player to move around in the league… Sets awesome screens to create space for ballhandlers and shooters… Good rebounder… Great finishing alley-oops… Lacks a reliable jumper… One of the worst free-throw shooters in the league… Has become a better passer all of a sudden… Great locker room guy, teammates love having him around.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com