Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has officially acquired Mason Plumlee and the draft rights to JT Thor from the Detroit Pistons. In exchange, Charlotte sent the draft rights of Balsa Koprivica to the Pistons. An eight-year veteran, Plumlee averaged 10.4 points, a career-high 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per game in 56 games during the 2020-21 season. Last season, Plumlee recorded a triple-double vs. New Orleans on Feb. 14 and at Toronto on Mar. 3 as he was just one of four centers to post multiple triple-doubles.
August 14, 2021 | 3:51 am EDT Update
Thomas recently made news after scoring 81 points in Jamal Crawford’s “The CrawsOver” Pro-Am league, igniting discussions on whether he still has what it takes to contribute in the NBA. In an appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby show, Thomas addressed rumors of a possible comeback. “There’s a little talk about that … I think the world wants that to happen because it only makes sense. If that opportunity presents itself, I know I can help that team, especially in the young guys over there in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”
Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu, the 38th overall pick in July NBA draft, is signing a guaranteed two-year, $2.48M deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Shams Charania: Toronto Raptors‘ Dalano Banton — the No. 46 pick in 2021 NBA Draft — is signing a two-year, $2.5M rookie deal, sources tell me and @BlakeMurphyODC.
The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a Two-Way contract. Omoruyi went undrafted out of Oregon at the 2021 NBA Draft.
Jason Anderson: Kings officially announce the signing of Alex Len. “It is great to welcome Alex back to the Kings. Alex will add toughness, competitiveness and experience while securing our front line depth.” — Monte McNair