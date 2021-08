Thomas recently made news after scoring 81 points in Jamal Crawford’s “The CrawsOver” Pro-Am league, igniting discussions on whether he still has what it takes to contribute in the NBA. In an appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby show, Thomas addressed rumors of a possible comeback. “There’s a little talk about that … I think the world wants that to happen because it only makes sense. If that opportunity presents itself, I know I can help that team, especially in the young guys over there in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”