The Warriors kept Kelly Oubre but got off Brad Wanamaker and Marquese Chriss. Prior to these trades, they were $40.4 million over the luxury tax for a $137.2 million tax payment. Now they’re $36 million over for a $115.6 million payment. They will probably get even more savings at the end of the year when the league recalibrates luxury tax payments for lost revenue. The Spurs are now $813,178 over the luxury tax but they can still get under if Aldridge surrenders at least that much in his buy-out.
Anthony Slater: No currently rostered players are coming back to the Warriors in the Wanamaker to Charlotte or Chriss to San Antonio deals, I’m told. No picks being exchanged either. Just cash, clearing two roster spots for the Warriors as buyout season approaches.
Shams Charania: The Hornets are acquiring Golden State’s Brad Wanamaker, sources tell
