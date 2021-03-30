NBA Rumor: Brad Wanamaker Trade

2 weeks ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype
The Warriors kept Kelly Oubre but got off Brad Wanamaker and Marquese Chriss. Prior to these trades, they were $40.4 million over the luxury tax for a $137.2 million tax payment. Now they’re $36 million over for a $115.6 million payment. They will probably get even more savings at the end of the year when the league recalibrates luxury tax payments for lost revenue. The Spurs are now $813,178 over the luxury tax but they can still get under if Aldridge surrenders at least that much in his buy-out.

