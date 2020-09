Were you surprised last night that Giannis didn’t pick you up (defensively in Game 1)? (If you somehow didn’t notice, this became a social media thing, so to speak, because of Giannis’ answer to a postgame question from our Bucks beat writer, Eric Nehm, about whether he had asked Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer if he had asked to guard Butler) Jimmy Butler: Uh, no. I’m not surprised. I look at it like this. He is one of the best help side defenders that there are in the league. And that’s what he’s been doing all year long. And I think you can’t get stuck on what we do. I think you’ve really just got to focus on what you do – you’ve been doing it all year. Nah, I’m not surprised. If he switches out…and he’s guarding me, you know we’re going to do what we have to do to still win. But I’m gonna tell you: You’re not going to be able to leave me, so then that’s taking away their weakside defense. So either way it goes, we’re gonna be in a good spot. We’ve got way more guys who can do what I just did last night better than I can do, so we’ll see.