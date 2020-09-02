Considering his love for comic books & Disney/Marvel, I asked Brook Lopez for this thoughts and feelings on the untimely passing of @chadwickboseman. Here's what Brook had to say (the best part, to me, was, "Being up on that screen he really reached out and touched people."): pic.twitter.com/UOPg45c2q9

