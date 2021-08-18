NBA Rumor: Daniel Oturu Trade
Grizzlies open to trading Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo?
The trade gives the Grizzlies salary-cap flexibility in the summer of 2022, when Bledsoe is guaranteed $3.9 million of the $19.3 million in the last year of his deal. Memphis has 16 guaranteed contracts now and will be open to trades for some of the players returning in this deal, sources said. The Grizzlies are open-minded on how they all might fit into the team, but Memphis already has a packed roster.
The LA Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources told ESPN on Sunday. The deal saves the Clippers $30 million in luxury tax and creates an $8.3 million traded-player exception that they will have a year to use. Bledsoe, 31, was drafted by the Clippers in 2010 and spent the first three years of his career with the franchise. A two-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team, Bledsoe is expected to play a significant role in the Clippers’ guard rotation.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Grizzlies, with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis — and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal. Memphis gets salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022 with trade.
John Hollinger: In terms of reasons for this trade, Grizzlies freed up $3.9M in cap room next year and get a free look at developing Oturu, while Clippers lowered their luxury tax bill by about $25M.
Eric Bledsoe traded to Clippers
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN.
August 24, 2021 | 6:13 pm EDT Update
Nerlens Noel files lawsuit against Rich Paul
Nerlens Noel has filed a massive lawsuit against Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, as broken by Darren Heitner of Sports Agent Blog. According to the article, Noel alleges that Paul misled and neglected him when he was a client of Klutch Sports. Before even developing an official partnership, Paul told Noel in 2017 free agency that he “was a 100 million dollar man,” which led to Noel not only leaving then-agent Happy Walters, but also turning down a 4-year, $70 million offer from the Dallas Mavericks to accept a qualifying offer. When Noel battled injuries the following season, his value cratered. But according to the accusations, Paul never tried to redeem his client.
“During the free agent season which began on July 1, 2018, and after Noel’s one-year contract with Dallas expired, neither Paul nor anyone at Klutch Sports presented any real proposals to Noel in terms of strategies or ideas on how Noel might secure a long-term contract or even a significant contract for the following season,” states the allegations. “Indeed, as the 2018 NBA free agent season began, no real offers or deals were presented to Noel on the first day of free agency.”
In more detail, Noel alleges that multiple teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, all reached out to Paul with interest in discussing contract opportunities. They never made contact, and from 2018-2020, Noel signed short-term deals worth $5 million or less with the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.
Heitner also writes, “Noel finally terminated his relationship with Paul and Klutch Sports in December 2020 and says that the final straw was Noel learning that Paul ‘had a history of mismanaging and ignoring other clients and costing them significant money.’ He believed that Paul and Klutch Sports were only focused on serving their marquee clients, and did not have the capacity to serve Noel as well as players such as Norris Cole or Shabazz Muhammad.”
August 24, 2021 | 5:59 pm EDT Update
Pacers waive Amida Brimah
Tony East: The Pacers just announced that they have signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract. In order to free up the roster space to do so, Amida Brimah was waived. Jarreau is a talented defender from the University of Houston who played well for the Miami Heat in summer league.