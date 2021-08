Nerlens Noel has filed a massive lawsuit against Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, as broken by Darren Heitner of Sports Agent Blog. According to the article, Noel alleges that Paul misled and neglected him when he was a client of Klutch Sports. Before even developing an official partnership, Paul told Noel in 2017 free agency that he “was a 100 million dollar man,” which led to Noel not only leaving then-agent Happy Walters, but also turning down a 4-year, $70 million offer from the Dallas Mavericks to accept a qualifying offer. When Noel battled injuries the following season, his value cratered. But according to the accusations, Paul never tried to redeem his client