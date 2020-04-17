Storyline: Dwayne Bacon Free Agency
There are clear stakes in the near term for how Bacon performs. His rookie contract ends after this season and there’s an option to make him a $2 million qualifying offer to restrict his free-agency. General manager Mitch Kupchak told the Observer in September his priority in the summer of 2020 will be re-signing young talent and mentioned Bacon specifically as an example.
It’s common these days for player-personnel scouts from other teams to ask about Bacon as a future free agent. But that matters only to the extent he frees himself from his funk. “I think I have the perfect mindset to play 15 years in the NBA, because I can accept every obstacle and I’m always going to be ready. I don’t come with ego,” Bacon said. “I’m the same guy every day: I smile like I just scored 30 points. When you have an ego in this sport, you won’t get far. If I came in here all mad, thinking ‘Oh, you guys are playing and I’m not,’ that’s just selfish of me. “I know this is going to come around.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: For 40th pick, Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon had remarkable day: 29 points in SL win, agrees to 3-year deal, 2-guaranteed. Making real impression
April 17, 2020 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
Cuban was asked a few questions about the Mavericks. He gives his thoughts on if Luka Doncic could ever surpass Dirk Nowitzki as the best Mavs in history. Here is what Cuban had to say about the two stars playing together: “Oh my god, we only got to see little glimpses when Dirk was at the end but could you imagine if they were both in their prime? Oh my goodness, that’s MJ and Scottie again.”
Because of teams’ inability to send scouts on the road anymore and, as it stands, not host any pre-draft workouts, front offices are behind schedule. “We haven’t been able to adhere to a typical scouting process and timeline but the evaluation, the thought that goes into our roster construction, happens year-round,” Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones said on a conference call Thursday.
James Jones: “We continue over the past few months to just dig in. Been doing our homework, doing our intel, doing our deep dives via video of course on a lot of these prospects to get a better understanding of what they can provide and what they can bring and add.”
Who could be on the radar? Jones answered with what he sees as the team’s needs. “We need more playmaking, we love defenders and shooting is a priority,” he said. “There are different ways you can look at playmaking. Playmaking can be a guard, it can also be a big that makes plays and creates extra possessions for your team. We want to be a very good shooting team. We will be a very good shooting team.”
David Brickley: Classy move by @wnba to select Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli & Payton Chester as honorary draft picks! ❤️ #WNBADraft
April 17, 2020 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
Adam Silver: Resuming the season is still an option
Fred Katz: Adam Silver says continuing the regular season is “absolutely still an option. Everything is on the table. All rules are off. … If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different than what we’ve done historically, we should be modeling it.”
KC Johnson: Adam Silver said the league is “not ready” to set a cutoff date for this season and that “everything is on the table, including delaying the start of next season.”
Mark Medina: Adam Silver on the financial ramifications the NBA has experienced so far: “Our revenue in essence has dropped to zero. That has been a huge financial impact on the team business and arena business.”
More than seven players tested positive for coronavirus
Mark Medina: Adam Silver said more than 7 players have tested positive for COVID-19, but league will keep that private. Since everyone is in shelter in place, those players aren’t a threat to the general public.
April 17, 2020 | 6:15 pm EDT Update
Adam Silver: Too much uncertainty to set a path to restart the league
Steve Popper: Adam Silver: We’re not at the point where we can say if A, B and C were met there’s a clear path. There’s too much uncertainty to say how we move forward.”
Fred Katz: Silver on if he thinks re-starting the season is unlikely: “I don’t mean to send any signals on the likelihood or not or re-starting the season.” Says all he can say is they don’t have enough information.
Greg Logan: Asked to gauge appetite for re-starting season, Silver says owners want to be part of re-starting economy but there is “no appetite” to endanger anyone’s health. Can’t do it without clear path. Haven’t decided whether it’s better or worse to focus on next season.
Andy Larsen: Adam Silver says the NBA is looking at the whole picture before returning to play: cases, wide availability of testing, the timeline of vaccines, antiviral treatment. But there’s not one metric that the league thinks needs to be at a certain place before league resumes.
April 17, 2020 | 6:06 pm EDT Update
Kyle Goon: Adam Silver said owners have a fair bit of angst stemming from the challenges facing society, but they see the opportunity for the NBA to be a leader and the potential to win a symbolic battle. “If we do find a path back, it will be very meaningful for Americans.”
Tom Westerholm: Adam Silver on Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd coming to the G-League: “This is about preparing these players for the NBA.” Notes that HS rankings have been pretty predictive in recent years. He sees this as an “interim step” for players hoping to jump straight to the NBA.
Jared Weiss: Silver on Microsoft partnership to be AI provider: “I believe this deal was central to our future and will help us control our destiny as a programmer, especially as we become more global and more digital.” Included specialized broadcasting as one of those goals.
Alex Kennedy: The Boston Celtics have brought in a number of celebrity guest speakers to address their players, coaches and staff via Zoom in recent weeks. Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J and Myron Rolle are among the speakers who have shared their stories with the Celtics recently.
April 17, 2020 | 5:57 pm EDT Update
Greg Logan: Dr. David Ho of Columbia University is consulting with #NBA about coronavirus and “affirmed there still is an enormous amount to learn.” Adam Silver using very sober, realistic tone about resumption of business. Said ABC’s Bob Iger said, “It’s about the data, not the date.”
At 6’7 with lockdown defensive ability on the perimeter, Wesley Iwundu is the picture of health. Like most of us, his views on COVID-19 have shifted following Gobert’s diagnosis. “Once it hit Rudy, after that I started taking it very serious and I understood it’s bigger than basketball.”
Iwundu and Isaac aren’t alone. Teammates, coaches and various members of the organization are providing relief and aid to the Central Florida community. “It just shows about the heart. We care as players and in a sense it’s not all just about basketball. We’re here to help in any way possible as we can and see fit. It just shows the mindset we carry as players, as a team and the type of guys we have.”
April 17, 2020 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: To clear up confusion that apparently exists, every player in the NBA stands to lose roughly 22% of his gross salary for the season — no matter what payment schedule they are on.
Tim Reynolds: That would be what they would lose if no more games are played this season. Stephen Curry would lose roughly $8 million; guys on minimums would lose around $180,000 … again, in gross dollars.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Friday said doubleheaders with NBA teams and different fan engagements are among the things being discussed in regard to the league having a 2020 season. The WNBA season was scheduled to begin May 15, but it has been postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Engelbert said she believes that the coronavirus pandemic “will change sports forever.”
“We’re doing a lot of analysis. This is why it’s called scenario planning. We’re leveraging all of the resources we have with the NBA and the WNBA. We could innovate around different formats. We probably won’t end up with one scenario; we’ll end up with maybe employing multiple ones.” That might include the possibility of doubleheaders with the NBA, since it’s also unclear when that league will resume.
“Where we do share an arena, it’s a time of opportunity that we could probably do back-to-backs or doubleheaders,” Engelbert said. “Or maybe bring some games — if we get to the point where we’re in arenas with fans — we [go] to arenas where there’s not a WNBA team to foster [growth]. Especially some of these big college markets where women’s basketball is extremely popular. I look at playing at the same time as the NBA as an opportunity to kind of do live look-ins, things like that.”
April 17, 2020 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: As @Adrian Wojnarowski said first, the NBA will begin withholding 25% of player paychecks starting May 15, source tells AP. NBA Board of Governors voted to go that route today, a decision made in concert with the NBPA.
Tim Reynolds: Why not the May 1 checks? Two reasons: One, they’re already being sort of processed; payrolls take time. But bigger reason seems to be this: NBA doesn’t plan on formally canceling any regular season games until after May 1. Adam Silver speaks shortly.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that “optimism abounds in the ownership, player, agent and league office ranks” regarding the return of the NBA season, and there are some interesting ideas being pitched for the league’s return. The NBA’s Board of Governors are meeting Friday for further discussion. “I know the NBA is going to do what’s best for players, for fans, for everyone,” Tatum said. “They’re going to put the safety and the health of the players, fans and everyone that’s involved with the NBA first, and that’s what’s important.”
“If or when they do announce that we’re all able to come back, I know it’s probably going to be a month of practice, working out and getting back to our facilities,” Tatum said. “And then after a month or more, maybe we’ll be able to play. I know they’re going to have to figure out scheduling. There’s just a lot of stuff to consider during this time and no one really knows what’s going to happen.”
The Celtics had just played the Jazz on March 6, and the entire team was subsequently tested out of precaution. Celtics guard Jayson Tatum remembers that day well. “The test they do definitely hurt and was uncomfortable, and I wouldn’t want to go through it again,” Tatum told Yahoo Sports. “The fact that Marcus tested positive is a wakeup call to everyone how serious this disease is.”
A Bergen County nurse just became thousands of dollars richer after filling out a perfect bracket for an NBA sponsored video game tournament, prompting the betting app he used to donate the same amount to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Michael Catala, a Little Ferry resident, won $20,000 after correctly guessing every winner and loser of a televised virtual tournament for basketball video game NBA 2K20, which included stars like Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks’s Trae Young.
The tournament was eventually won by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, much to Catala’s relief. Booker, who has a noted affinity for video games, gained a new fan after winning Catala the prize money. “Certainly love the Phoenix Suns now and Booker, of course, that’s for sure,” Catala said in a statement. “Honestly I’m still in shock.”
April 17, 2020 | 4:26 pm EDT Update
Jazz confident about restarting the season
What is Coach Quin Snyder telling the team? Mike Conley: We’re feeling more and more confident that something could happen where we’re able to play again. There are just so many things logistically to work out and so many things with COVID-19 itself that are unknown. But we’re optimistic. Q: Where is that optimism coming from? A: We’ve had calls with the NBPA and NBA. It seems like there are things that are coming together. It makes it feel as if a plan is slowly coming in place and we’re headed in the right direction.
When you think back a month ago to the night in OKC when the league suspended play, what sticks out to you? Mike Conley: Looking back now, it just shocks me how much we didn’t know about COVID or what was going on. We knew what we knew from the news, but being on the frontline was surreal and scary. That’s why we take it more seriously than a lot of people. Once it’s right in front of you, it’s real. This is definitely a threat to all of us. To see the league completely shut down in a matter of minutes … looking back on it was just like something you would see in a movie.
Did the HORSE competition help with staving off some stir-craziness with all of the social isolation? Mike Conley: It helped a lot. All of us guys are looking for something to do, for someone to compete against. There are only so many video games you can play before we really start to go crazy.
It has brought to the forefront a years-long internet joke, that Jordan and other stars of yesteryear wouldn’t make it today because back then they were going up against ‘plumbers and electricians.’ Brooks might be lumped into that category by those snarky online trolls. “Oh my god. That’s funny,” he told NBC Sports Washington, with a tone that suggested it may not entirely be funny. “[Jordan] would dominate any era. I don’t know how basketball is going to be played 100 years from now, but he would still dominate it.”
Brooks remembers many of his on and off-court interactions with Jordan. He can recall the first time he ever guarded him. “I remember it almost like it was in slow motion. I said ‘I cannot believe I’m guarding Michael Jordan,'” Brooks said. Brooks said he got that same feeling when he faced up Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. And now looking back, those experiences seem surreal.