It’s common these days for player-personnel scouts from other teams to ask about Bacon as a future free agent. But that matters only to the extent he frees himself from his funk. “I think I have the perfect mindset to play 15 years in the NBA, because I can accept every obstacle and I’m always going to be ready. I don’t come with ego,” Bacon said. “I’m the same guy every day: I smile like I just scored 30 points. When you have an ego in this sport, you won’t get far. If I came in here all mad, thinking ‘Oh, you guys are playing and I’m not,’ that’s just selfish of me. “I know this is going to come around.”
29 mins ago via Nathan Cunningham @ The Smoking Cuban

Who could be on the radar? Jones answered with what he sees as the team’s needs. “We need more playmaking, we love defenders and shooting is a priority,” he said. “There are different ways you can look at playmaking. Playmaking can be a guard, it can also be a big that makes plays and creates extra possessions for your team. We want to be a very good shooting team. We will be a very good shooting team.”
29 mins ago via Arizona's Sports Page

Iwundu and Isaac aren’t alone. Teammates, coaches and various members of the organization are providing relief and aid to the Central Florida community. “It just shows about the heart. We care as players and in a sense it’s not all just about basketball. We’re here to help in any way possible as we can and see fit. It just shows the mindset we carry as players, as a team and the type of guys we have.”
2 hours ago via Luke Hetrick @ MyNews13.com

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Friday said doubleheaders with NBA teams and different fan engagements are among the things being discussed in regard to the league having a 2020 season. The WNBA season was scheduled to begin May 15, but it has been postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Engelbert said she believes that the coronavirus pandemic “will change sports forever.”
2 hours ago via Mechelle Voepel @ ESPN

“We’re doing a lot of analysis. This is why it’s called scenario planning. We’re leveraging all of the resources we have with the NBA and the WNBA. We could innovate around different formats. We probably won’t end up with one scenario; we’ll end up with maybe employing multiple ones.” That might include the possibility of doubleheaders with the NBA, since it’s also unclear when that league will resume.
2 hours ago via Mechelle Voepel @ ESPN

“Where we do share an arena, it’s a time of opportunity that we could probably do back-to-backs or doubleheaders,” Engelbert said. “Or maybe bring some games — if we get to the point where we’re in arenas with fans — we [go] to arenas where there’s not a WNBA team to foster [growth]. Especially some of these big college markets where women’s basketball is extremely popular. I look at playing at the same time as the NBA as an opportunity to kind of do live look-ins, things like that.”
2 hours ago via Mechelle Voepel @ ESPN

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that “optimism abounds in the ownership, player, agent and league office ranks” regarding the return of the NBA season, and there are some interesting ideas being pitched for the league’s return. The NBA’s Board of Governors are meeting Friday for further discussion. “I know the NBA is going to do what’s best for players, for fans, for everyone,” Tatum said. “They’re going to put the safety and the health of the players, fans and everyone that’s involved with the NBA first, and that’s what’s important.”
3 hours ago via Krysten Peek @ Yahoo! Sports

“If or when they do announce that we’re all able to come back, I know it’s probably going to be a month of practice, working out and getting back to our facilities,” Tatum said. “And then after a month or more, maybe we’ll be able to play. I know they’re going to have to figure out scheduling. There’s just a lot of stuff to consider during this time and no one really knows what’s going to happen.”
3 hours ago via Krysten Peek @ Yahoo! Sports

The Celtics had just played the Jazz on March 6, and the entire team was subsequently tested out of precaution. Celtics guard Jayson Tatum remembers that day well. “The test they do definitely hurt and was uncomfortable, and I wouldn’t want to go through it again,” Tatum told Yahoo Sports. “The fact that Marcus tested positive is a wakeup call to everyone how serious this disease is.”
3 hours ago via Krysten Peek @ Yahoo! Sports

A Bergen County nurse just became thousands of dollars richer after filling out a perfect bracket for an NBA sponsored video game tournament, prompting the betting app he used to donate the same amount to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Michael Catala, a Little Ferry resident, won $20,000 after correctly guessing every winner and loser of a televised virtual tournament for basketball video game NBA 2K20, which included stars like Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks’s Trae Young.
3 hours ago via Anthony Zurita @ Bergen Record

The tournament was eventually won by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, much to Catala’s relief. Booker, who has a noted affinity for video games, gained a new fan after winning Catala the prize money. “Certainly love the Phoenix Suns now and Booker, of course, that’s for sure,” Catala said in a statement. “Honestly I’m still in shock.”
3 hours ago via Anthony Zurita @ Bergen Record

Jazz confident about restarting the season

What is Coach Quin Snyder telling the team? Mike Conley: We’re feeling more and more confident that something could happen where we’re able to play again. There are just so many things logistically to work out and so many things with COVID-19 itself that are unknown. But we’re optimistic. Q: Where is that optimism coming from? A: We’ve had calls with the NBPA and NBA. It seems like there are things that are coming together. It makes it feel as if a plan is slowly coming in place and we’re headed in the right direction.
3 hours ago via Aaron Falk @ NBA.com

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

When you think back a month ago to the night in OKC when the league suspended play, what sticks out to you? Mike Conley: Looking back now, it just shocks me how much we didn’t know about COVID or what was going on. We knew what we knew from the news, but being on the frontline was surreal and scary. That’s why we take it more seriously than a lot of people. Once it’s right in front of you, it’s real. This is definitely a threat to all of us. To see the league completely shut down in a matter of minutes … looking back on it was just like something you would see in a movie.
3 hours ago via Aaron Falk @ NBA.com

It has brought to the forefront a years-long internet joke, that Jordan and other stars of yesteryear wouldn’t make it today because back then they were going up against ‘plumbers and electricians.’ Brooks might be lumped into that category by those snarky online trolls. “Oh my god. That’s funny,” he told NBC Sports Washington, with a tone that suggested it may not entirely be funny. “[Jordan] would dominate any era. I don’t know how basketball is going to be played 100 years from now, but he would still dominate it.”
3 hours ago via Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports

Brooks remembers many of his on and off-court interactions with Jordan. He can recall the first time he ever guarded him. “I remember it almost like it was in slow motion. I said ‘I cannot believe I’m guarding Michael Jordan,'” Brooks said. Brooks said he got that same feeling when he faced up Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. And now looking back, those experiences seem surreal.
3 hours ago via Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports

