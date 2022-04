Kupchak has hit on a lot of his moves in his tenure in the Hornets’ basketball operations department. The most recent being the Hornets scoring a first-round selection in the June draft for Devonte’ Graham thanks to the protections on the pick they acquired from New Orleans in the sign-and-trade last offseason. His new hire has to be someone capable of reaching that next level the Hornets can’t seem to climb to. The new coach will also have to put together a staff and decide if they want to keep any of the current assistants. Those who worked under Borrego will remain on board until their fate is determined by the Hornets’ incoming hire, according to league sources