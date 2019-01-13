Once informed the Charlotte Hornets fired coach James Borrego, severing ties with him after four seasons, the person was genuinely stunned. He had to ask for a repeat, ensuring he didn’t hear things incorrectly. But it was true and he couldn’t believe it, especially since he represents a player on the team and recently spoke with a member of the Hornets’ hierarchy. “I’m shocked,” the NBA agent told The Charlotte Observer. “I’m kind of surprised. I thought he did a good job.” He wasn’t the only one, either. “Crazy,” is how one member of the organization described it.
Kupchak has hit on a lot of his moves in his tenure in the Hornets’ basketball operations department. The most recent being the Hornets scoring a first-round selection in the June draft for Devonte’ Graham thanks to the protections on the pick they acquired from New Orleans in the sign-and-trade last offseason. His new hire has to be someone capable of reaching that next level the Hornets can’t seem to climb to. The new coach will also have to put together a staff and decide if they want to keep any of the current assistants. Those who worked under Borrego will remain on board until their fate is determined by the Hornets’ incoming hire, according to league sources.
JD Shaw: Statement from Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on the team’s decision to fire James Borrego: pic.twitter.com/MSTgJeof6y
Hornets firing head coach James Borrego
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte is dismissing coach James Borrego, sources tell ESPN.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry leaves with hamstring injury; Game 4 status in air Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry suffered a left hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 111-110 Game 3 victory on Friday night. He could only watch from the bench as Atlanta, the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed, erased a double-digit deficit to draw within 2-1 of the No. 1-seeded Heat in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series. “I’m pissed the f— off,” Lowry told ESPN as he walked out of State Farm Arena after the game with a noticeable limp.
Lowry told ESPN he planned to undergo round-the-clock treatment leading up to Sunday’s Game 4. When asked if the injury could cause him to miss any time as the series moves forward, he brushed off any concern. “No, I’m Wolverine,” Lowry said with a wry smile, referencing the X-Men comic book character known for his super-human healing powers. Lowry exited the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and the Heat ahead by 13 points. He did not return.
“All I know right now is it’s a hamstring,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game when asked about Lowry. “But I do not know the severity of it and we’ll find out more tomorrow.” Lowry had only six points on 2-for-7 shooting and five assists in Game 3, but registered a team-best plus-minus of plus-18 in the 23 minutes he was on the court.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry’s injury: “I don’t what it is, to tell you the truth. I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he’s with us, Yippee Ki-Yay. If he’s not, somebody has to step in and do his job.”
Trae Young got his last shot to bounce in, Jimmy Butler missed his final heave and the Hawks beat the Miami Heat 111-110 to draw within 2-1 in their first-round playoff series with the East’s top-seeded team. “I didn’t have any doubt that if I shot it, I wasn’t going to make it,” said Young, whose floater with 4.4 seconds left capped a 16-point second-half comeback by Atlanta.