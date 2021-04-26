Monk has taken a leap this year, one that’s partly the result of a maturation process he’s been going through since he came into the league in 2017. He’s finally having the kind of shooting season many anticipated when he was selected by Charlotte with the no. 11 pick, hitting a career-high 42.4 percent of his 3s on 5.2 attempts per game. And as teammates like Devonte’ Graham and LaMelo Ball have missed time with injuries, Monk has stepped into a formidable role and improved his résumé before he enters restricted free agency this summer.
NBA Rumor: Malik Monk Free Agency
Both Borrego and Monk said that the role the coach has fashioned for the guard—giving him a guaranteed 20 to 25 minutes a night off the bench as a scorer—has freed Monk up to be more confident, especially in finding his shot. That shot was Monk’s strength coming out of college, and though it didn’t fall often early in his career, it’s dropping now. And if he can maintain a steady pace through the rest of this season and beyond, it will become his moneymaker. “To stand out in this league, he needs that trust from a coach, from an organization saying, ‘We believe in you,’” Borrego said. “And I believe that he is a 40 percent shooter. He’s a guy that can get to the rim at an elite level, he’s an elite finisher. He has the ability to make plays for others and he’s got a bright future.”
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets exercising @Malik Monk rookie-scale option costs about $4 million for the 2019-20 season. A foregone conclusion they would do so.
April 26, 2021 | 12:44 pm EDT Update
Play-in tournament to become permanent?
The future of the play-in tournament, which was adopted on a one-year trial basis, is a huge key. But given the impact it’s already made, league sources expect easy approval to make it permanent. “Based on what we’ve seen in terms of team behavior the last few years—the competitiveness on the court and the competitiveness in the standings—we’re pleased with the early results of both the lottery change and the play-in tournament,” said Wasch.
According to Wasch, the biggest gap a team has overcome to make the playoffs, with 15 games left in a season, is four games. (It’s happened twice.) So the league is using that four-game gap as the gauge for “still in contention.” And when the league hit the 15-game mark last week, 24 teams were either firmly in the playoff field or, at worst, within four games of 10th place. Yes, league officials looked it up. And yes, they’re quite pleased with that stat—and with the rules changes that fostered it.
Rival executives believe only one team, the Thunder, entered this season with the clear intention of being bad. The rest of the sub-.400 teams were, at some point, trying to win, but were undermined by injuries (Magic, Timberwolves), trade demands (Rockets) or just poor roster construction (Cavaliers).
Months later, in December, Monk would end up testing positive for COVID-19, and he experienced mild symptoms. He lost his sense of taste and smell, had chills, and was forced to isolate for 14 days during the ramp-up to an NBA season that he was greatly anticipating. Then, just when he was starting to get healthy, his grandmother died from the virus. Her death hit Monk hard and made him realize just how dangerous his situation had been. “That s— was terrible, man,” Monk said.
He prides himself on being a person who doesn’t quit on any possession. At 230 pounds, he aptly guards positions 1 through 5; he’s heavy enough to lock up bigger players and agile enough to stay in front of smaller ones. “Defensively, we feel comfortable with him guarding everyone,” says Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. “He’s very multidimensional. He has post skills that are unusual and he’s a good passer,” Stone says. “He handles the ball so well that he plays with his head up, which is unusual in a wing or a big guy. He makes life easier for his teammates.”