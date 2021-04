Both Borrego and Monk said that the role the coach has fashioned for the guard—giving him a guaranteed 20 to 25 minutes a night off the bench as a scorer—has freed Monk up to be more confident, especially in finding his shot. That shot was Monk’s strength coming out of college, and though it didn’t fall often early in his career, it’s dropping now. And if he can maintain a steady pace through the rest of this season and beyond, it will become his moneymaker. “To stand out in this league, he needs that trust from a coach, from an organization saying, ‘We believe in you,’” Borrego said. “And I believe that he is a 40 percent shooter. He’s a guy that can get to the rim at an elite level, he’s an elite finisher. He has the ability to make plays for others and he’s got a bright future.”