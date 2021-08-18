NBA Rumor: Markus Howard Free Agency

3 rumors in this storyline

More Rumors in this Storyline

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 24, 2021 | 4:05 pm EDT Update
“In his two seasons with the Hornets, Terry Rozier has been an instrumental part of our team,” said Kupchak. “Terry is a highly competitive, tough and talented player that has continually improved all aspects of his game. He has provided leadership and an infectious work ethic that has been a tremendous benefit to our younger players. Terry is an important member of our young, talented team and we are thrilled to have him as a member of the Hornets organization for years to come.
1 hour ago via NBA.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

1 hour ago via JaredDudley619

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,