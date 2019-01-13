NBA Rumor: Mike D'Antoni to Hornets?
According to three league sources, the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job is Mike D’Antoni. “I don’t think it’s a done deal or anything, but I know they like the idea of what he can do with LaMelo (Ball) and their running game,” said a source close to the matter. “If D’Antoni can get those guys on his wavelength, that’s going to be an even more fun team to watch.”
May 13, 2022 | 12:45 pm EDT Update
Yaron Weitzman: Al Horford is an important part of this convo. I know Butler called out the Tobias Harris contract yesterday, but I think that’s unfair. It’s really Horford who the Sixers chose over Butler.
Yaron Weitzman: In terms of Embiid: he’s said multiple times that letting Butler go was a mistake. But my understanding is that at the time he was not insisting the team bring Butler back. This wasn’t an example of him demanding something and the front office
Yaron Weitzman: One fun anecdote: upon being told by the Sixers that they didn’t want to pay Butler, apparently Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, went on a rant to Josh Harris and told him he was making a huge mistake. Lee told Harris he was breaking up a championship team, that he was putting Simmons in a position to fail and that he’d end up having to trade him and that he was wasting years of Embiid’s prime.
Harden took just nine shots in Game 6, making four of them, and he finished with 11 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Stoudemire explained his view of the former MVP’s performance on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I think it did look intentional, right?” Stoudemire said. “Because it seems like James doesn’t want Doc as the head coach. And he has history of if he doesn’t like something, he will shut down. And we saw last night that he shut down.”
Gina Mizell: Furkan Korkmaz on the Sixers’ season: “As a team, we have a long way to go. Yes, we have a lot of talent. Yes, we have a lot of potential. But until you reach that potential, it doesn’t mean anything. Until you win a championship, it doesn’t mean anything.”
Lev Akabas: If there’s one stat to validate Nikola Jokic’s MVP, it’s this: The @nuggets were significantly worse with Jokic off the court than any team without its MVP candidate, but still slightly better with Jokic on the court than the 76ers with Embiid and the Bucks with Giannis
Keith Smith: Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams is still questionable. Swelling is down, but he’s still sore. Udoka said that Williams had a scan and everything structurally is fine, but that Williams has a bone bruise from a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3.