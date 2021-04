Myers also shares his honest opinion of Steph’s role in the organization, saying that although he is well aware of the rumors that he doesn’t believe that Steph will be leaving Golden State anytime soon. “I think Steph has felt like we have given him a really good chance in his career and time with us to succeed individually and team-wise and that’s what we are going to keep trying to do. So I don’t really — you talk about my own sanity, I don’t really give those things much credence, or else I would have to get out of the business… I would say I think Steph is happy and I think he’s in a good place and I think things are going to be fine with him.”