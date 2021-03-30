NBA Rumor: Norman Powell Extension

April 4, 2021 | 2:35 am EDT Update

Warriors GM discusses Stephen Curry rumors

During an interview on “The TK Show” podcast by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Myers gives an honest assessment of what he thinks about the rumors, saying that rumors like this are something that doesn’t surprise him anymore. “I mean, we’re never going to stop hearing this. It doesn’t matter if the guy signs an extension or not anymore,” Myers explained. “Whether it’s one of our guys or any guy, the drumbeat never stops. It’s what people want, the rumors of the NBA, especially because you have such high-profile players, it’s a little bit like they are celebrities and people can’t get enough of rumors and gossip.”
1 hour ago via Tia Hairston @ Heavy.com

Myers also shares his honest opinion of Steph’s role in the organization, saying that although he is well aware of the rumors that he doesn’t believe that Steph will be leaving Golden State anytime soon. “I think Steph has felt like we have given him a really good chance in his career and time with us to succeed individually and team-wise and that’s what we are going to keep trying to do. So I don’t really — you talk about my own sanity, I don’t really give those things much credence, or else I would have to get out of the business… I would say I think Steph is happy and I think he’s in a good place and I think things are going to be fine with him.”
1 hour ago via Tia Hairston @ Heavy.com

BBall Index: Steph Curry leads the NBA in our Perimeter Shooting talent grade this season. Here are some key stats for the top 5 players in that talent grade. Values shown reflect the percentage of the NBA from 2013-21 a player rates higher than.

1 hour ago via Twitter

