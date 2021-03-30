NBA Rumor: Norman Powell Extension
Kyle Anderson: Bagggggg meeeee!!!!!! So proud of you bro! My dawg well deserved! @Norman Powell 💰💰💰💰💰
Jake Fischer: The Raptors quietly shopped Norman Powell before the draft, anticipating a bigger contract. Toronto must be backflipping at 4 years, $42M.
April 4, 2021 | 2:35 am EDT Update
Warriors GM discusses Stephen Curry rumors
During an interview on “The TK Show” podcast by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Myers gives an honest assessment of what he thinks about the rumors, saying that rumors like this are something that doesn’t surprise him anymore. “I mean, we’re never going to stop hearing this. It doesn’t matter if the guy signs an extension or not anymore,” Myers explained. “Whether it’s one of our guys or any guy, the drumbeat never stops. It’s what people want, the rumors of the NBA, especially because you have such high-profile players, it’s a little bit like they are celebrities and people can’t get enough of rumors and gossip.”
Myers also shares his honest opinion of Steph’s role in the organization, saying that although he is well aware of the rumors that he doesn’t believe that Steph will be leaving Golden State anytime soon. “I think Steph has felt like we have given him a really good chance in his career and time with us to succeed individually and team-wise and that’s what we are going to keep trying to do. So I don’t really — you talk about my own sanity, I don’t really give those things much credence, or else I would have to get out of the business… I would say I think Steph is happy and I think he’s in a good place and I think things are going to be fine with him.”
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on Bojan Bogdanovic finding his shooting form again: “I’m sure he’s been frustrated. … I think he yelled some Croatian swear words today when he hit a 3, which was nice to see. We need him to keep his confidence up, regardless of if he goes 0 for 5.”
Move over Splash Brothers. The Utah Jazz set a new NBA record by knocking down 18 first-half 3-pointers against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Utah had easily surpassed the franchise record of 14 by midway through the second quarter, and Donovan Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left in the half put the Jazz in the record books.
BBall Index: Steph Curry leads the NBA in our Perimeter Shooting talent grade this season. Here are some key stats for the top 5 players in that talent grade. Values shown reflect the percentage of the NBA from 2013-21 a player rates higher than.