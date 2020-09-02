Storyline: Pacers Coaching Search
Does this mean he’s hiring Hammon? Of course not. Nor am I saying he should. That’s not the point of this story. Point is: Hammon is a fascinating candidate, and the Pacers have a history of being out in front on this issue. And the NBA is inching closer to its first female head coach. Eleven women were NBA assistants this past season, including former Notre Dame star Niele Ivey of the Memphis Grizzlies. She’s not there anymore; Notre Dame hired her in April to replace McGraw.
The Pacers are said to have serious interest in hiring D’Antoni to replace the suddenly ousted Nate McMillan, which would give a needed jolt to Oladipo and Myles Turner. But there’s no guarantee they get D’Antoni — even with his contract in Houston about to expire and pressure mounting on the Rockets’ coach with a Game 7 looming Wednesday night against Chris Paul and the Thunder.
Eric Woodyard: Pacers Prez of Bball Ops Kevin Pritchard says they’ll consider a college coach during this search. The ability to connect with younger players will be huge throughout this process, but it won’t rule out an established older coach either. “Let’s keep an open mind,” Pritchard said.
J. Michael Falgoust: Pritchard on what he wants to see in next coach: “A modern approach. Communication would probably be my top thing. Playing more of a modern game. You’ve got to look to the future. Look where the hockey puck is going, not so much where it is” #Pacers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Mike D’Antoni isn’t an inexpensive hire and that’ll be a question for Pacers and small market teams with league revenue stagnant in pandemic: How far will they go to pay a coach? Indiana also plans to search pool of those they’d consider ‘program builders’ over long-term, per sources.
Pacers to target Mike D'Antoni as next head coach
September 2, 2020 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
Three clubs in Spain's Liga ACB interested in JJ Barea
Three clubs in Spain’s ACB League have already shown some interest in Puerto Rican point guard José Juan Barea. This was made known by Puerto Rican agent Christian Santaella, a friend of the Dallas Mavericks bucket-getter and who has communicated the interest of these teams to Barea.
Santaella declined to mention the names of the Spanish teams. “For two weeks, we have had conversations with teams from Spain. Yes, there is interest from three teams, ”Santaella told El Nuevo Día.
Santaella believes that Barea will be out on the court for one or two more seasons. His priority will be to return to the NBA. “José is not going to let his NBA chapter close like this. He has basketball left and I understand that he can play 15 to 18 minutes per high-level game. This season, his time on the court was productive. He did not play much because the team wanted to give young people more opportunities. I think some NBA team is going to offer him a one-year deal. In the worst case scenario, he would go to play in the ACB where there are teams that have asked for him. I imagine he is going to rest for a while and in November and December he will decide where he is going to play. I don’t see him retiring right now,” Santaella said.
In the NBA’s so-called, “bubble,” environment, created to stave off the possibility of COVID-19 infection, that job has gained in importance. Haslem understood quickly that for the Heat, throughout the NBA restart, there would be two opponents: whomever the team was facing, and the repetitive grind of the bubble situation. “Some people are going to lose to the bubble before they even step on the basketball court,” Haslem said. “It is my job as the captain of my team to make sure my guys are prepared to step on the basketball court every day. They have to defeat the bubble situation before they even take a shot or play a minute.”
“I would not say I was ever close to leaving,” Haslem said of his free agency. “Always being optimistic and taking a look at my options was something I owed to myself and I owed to my family. That is what I did every time. But it never seemed like the right situation, the right fit. When I look back on the legacy I was trying to create, the opportunities that came before me just were not worth the risk to the legacy I was trying to leave.”
It could be this year, he conceded, but a bubble retirement does not quite feel right. “It’s hard to tell you what’s going to happen tomorrow in the bubble,” Haslem said. “So I can’t really get that far yet, I am trying to see if I can get these guys to a championship and we’ll move on from there. Ideally, you talk about having an opportunity to retire, retirement speeches, family and friends involved, right now COVID takes all that away. It is hard to make that decision right now.”
Certainly, if things do not change around COVID-19 in the coming months, a potential Haslem retirement might look particularly strange. “I’ll be doing retirement on a Zoom call,” he said, laughing. “You’ve got to retire on Zoom in today’s society.”
September 2, 2020 | 2:56 pm EDT Update
Mike Conley: It’s been a crazy year to say the least, but one that will push us forward. Proud of our guys for giving everything they could to this game and to our communities. Thank you to the fans who have stuck with us thru good and bad and continue to help us off the court! We’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/AhRvJIqQ1r
Basketball fans are souring on the NBA’s support of teams and players bringing politics onto the court, tossing an assist to President Donald Trump in his attacks on the league. “People are tired of watching the highly political @NBA. Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!” Trump tweeted to his 86 million followers yesterday.
A new Harris Poll backs Trump’s critique of the NBA, with 39% of sports fans saying they are watching fewer games. And the chief reason why? Politics. The longtime polling agency surveyed nearly 2,000 people over the weekend and gave those who identified as sports fans—two-thirds of the total—ten options to choose from on why they are watching less basketball.
“The league has become too political” was the clear choice, with 38% of respondents who identified themselves as sports fans. “Boring without fans” captured 28% of the vote while the NBA’s association with China caused 19% of sports fans to turn the dial, another nod to a league Trump labeled a “political organization” last week after players boycotted games in response to a police officer shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While 39% of sports fans say they are watching fewer games, 32% answered they are consuming more basketball this summer (28% say the same amount). Harris did not ask those fans why they were watching more.
September 2, 2020 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Dan Gelston: Jay Wright says no thanks to the 76ers : “I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova.”
It all sounded so breezy when the Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley arrived at Walt Disney World and promptly scoffed at the idea that working and living at one of the foremost playgrounds on Earth could somehow be complicated. The bubble, Beverley unforgettably declared that day, is what you make it. Nearly two months later, no one on the N.B.A.’s Disney campus can be that cavalier when talking about the surroundings. The league has managed to keep the coronavirus out, which undeniably is a significant achievement, but not without levying an emotional tax by severely restricting access.
Beverley’s first-glance view suggested that bubble inhabitants, with the right mind-set, could make this all seem as magical as a typical Disney trip. Now consider the review that the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James offered up Saturday night — after the league emerged from a three-day walkout during which numerous players gave serious thought to closing down the bubble completely. The near shutdown wasn’t motivated solely by the players’ social justice pursuits; also factoring in was the simple desire to return to the outside world. “I’ve had numerous nights and days of thinking about leaving,” James said. “I think everyone has, including you guys.”
James was referring to members of the news media and, without question, he was right. The word I have used to describe this assignment, over and over, is “unmissable.” That sentiment remains true, because I’m not sure I’ll ever have the chance again to cover N.B.A. playoff games in August and September in arenas without fans. But “interminable” also applies. I can’t deny that there have been times during my 52 days here that I tried to picture the finish line and couldn’t.
It’s not because of the workload. My role at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, leading ESPN’s coverage of the U.S. men’s basketball team for “SportsCenter” and ESPN.com, made for even longer days in some ways. What gets to you in the bubble is your lack of control, combined with the long-term isolation, all exacerbated by copious regulations and restrictions. So many rules to follow. So much time alone with your thoughts. An Olympic excursion, typically bucket list territory for most sportswriters, also lasts only three or four weeks.
September 2, 2020 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
ERIK SPOELSTRA COULD have winged it. If anyone was qualified to give a talk on how to deal with a case of impostor syndrome, it was the former video coordinator who worked his way up to become head coach of the Miami Heat. But Spoelstra had come to know his young sharpshooter, Duncan Robinson, well enough to understand that a heartfelt speech about believing in yourself wasn’t going to do it. “I really wasn’t even a good high school player,” Robinson said. “I didn’t have any plays for me run in college — ever.”
Spoelstra believed Robinson had the skill set to space the floor for Butler and the rest of the Heat offense. But it wasn’t going to work unless he could get Robinson to stop questioning whether he deserved to be in the role. “You can’t have that kind of clutter when you’re out there to be a sniper,” Spoelstra said. “You have to have a clear mind.”
THE HEAT SAW his drive the first time they scouted Robinson — well, the first time they officially scouted him at a pre-draft workout. “I was familiar with him because of following Michigan in the tournament,” Spoelstra said. “But I’ll be honest, I didn’t think necessarily that he was good enough.” Most agents didn’t, either. Robinson drew interest from agents who represented mostly overseas players. The only NBA agent who showed interest was Jason Glushon.
September 2, 2020 | 12:05 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell to sign max extension when free agency opens
Mitchell and the Jazz will finalize a max extension when free agency opens in mid-October, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Nuggets overcame a 3-1 first-round series deficit by winning Game 7 on Tuesday night. They face the Los Angeles Clippers (+275 to win it all at BetMGM) in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs starting Thursday. “It was a great battle,” Murray said. “I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless. [Mitchell] played so good in every game. He put pressure on our defense to mix it up. He played with that fight, he played with that heart.”
With surgery possible after the repair of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Porzingis will face questions about his durability until the 7-foot-3 Latvian proves otherwise. “I can’t really be too worried about that,” he said. “Both of them were contact injuries. What I can do is just focus on the work that I can put it to make sure that I decrease the possibility of that happening. That means strengthening everything and trying to do all the preventative work I can. That’s in my hands. I can’t be too frustrated over these type of things.”
Westbrook is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NBA. He can get downhill, attack the rim and find open shooters as well as almost any guard in the league. But in the past two games, he’s taken too many jumpers, making just three of his 13 tries. As someone who used to game-plan against Westbrook with the San Antonio Spurs, I can tell you that opponents rejoice every time Brodie rises up for a jumper — especially in the postseason. Here’s why: Out of 53 NBA players who have tried at least 500 jumpers in the regular season and playoffs, Westbrook ranks last in efficiency, with an effective field goal percentage (eFG) of just 39.8%. How bad is that? Anthony Davis ranks 52nd … at 44.7%.
“I think the biggest thing is just people don’t always want to see a successful African American male, like myself, who’s well-spoken, educated,” Mitchell told The Undefeated. “Sometimes that’s a threat to people. And she’s expressed that to me. And I’ve started to understand that, for sure, because that is the case. “It’s something that just isn’t everybody’s favorite thing to see. Everybody’s not your biggest fan. And that’s really where her nerves come from. And it’s just a mom loving her son. And at the end of the day, that’s every African American.”
Mitchell says his upbringing has helped him understand both the Black and white experience in America, explaining that he grew up around more white people than Black people in the New York City suburb of Elmsford. As the son of a New York Mets executive, Mitchell spent a lot of time in his youth in MLB locker rooms and also attended two prestigious private boarding schools. “I was around wealthy white kids my whole life, so I see the other side,” Mitchell said. “I know the thoughts behind these certain actions. I’m not saying that my friends were people that really had those thoughts, but I know the ignorance that they may not even know. And I think that’s what, for me, it’s like I want to speak out on those things because there’s certain things that white people don’t even understand that are just different.
NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in DraftKings in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting and fantasy sports company. Jordan is the chairman of Hornets Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group of the Charlotte Hornets. He will provide guidance and strategic advice to DraftKings’ board of directors, according to a Wednesday morning news release. “Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said in the release. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”
“NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” an NBA spokesperson told ESPN in an email. DraftKings went public in April and was trading at 36.93 at the close of the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
September 2, 2020 | 9:37 am EDT Update
Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: That’s my guy. Outside of basketball, I love that man to death. He knows that. I tell him every opportunity I get, and I appreciate him for making me a better player, a better leader, better at understanding so many different things. I talk to him all the time, and I tell him, ‘I wish you were still in the playoffs, because you deserve a championship.’ Because he works. He works at it, and that’s just my guy. Yeah, I saw it, and I know that he still wanted me to be on his team. And I still wanted to be teammates with him. Let’s not get that misunderstood. But here, with these guys, I’m not trading that for the world either.
Were you surprised last night that Giannis didn’t pick you up (defensively in Game 1)? (If you somehow didn’t notice, this became a social media thing, so to speak, because of Giannis’ answer to a postgame question from our Bucks beat writer, Eric Nehm, about whether he had asked Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer if he had asked to guard Butler) Jimmy Butler: Uh, no. I’m not surprised. I look at it like this. He is one of the best help side defenders that there are in the league. And that’s what he’s been doing all year long. And I think you can’t get stuck on what we do. I think you’ve really just got to focus on what you do – you’ve been doing it all year. Nah, I’m not surprised. If he switches out…and he’s guarding me, you know we’re going to do what we have to do to still win. But I’m gonna tell you: You’re not going to be able to leave me, so then that’s taking away their weakside defense. So either way it goes, we’re gonna be in a good spot. We’ve got way more guys who can do what I just did last night better than I can do, so we’ll see.
Last night, I was right by you when you saw Pat (Riley) and he was upstairs…. (As I wrote on Monday night, Riley and Butler had a mutual admiration society moment after Game 1) Jimmy Butler: No, man. I love that guy. They call him the Godfather, the OG, all of those good things, man, but he cares. He cares, and it’s like I always say: Here (with the Heat), I’m wanted man. And that’s all you ever want as a human being, as a basketball player, as anything is to feel wanted. I’m wanted. I’m welcomed here. And I couldn’t be in a happier place, or around better guys. Look at this shit!
According to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, teams that advance past the first round of the playoffs can reserve guest rooms that match the team’s roster size. Although it does not specify an exact number of guests allowed, the protocols state the number is “subject to Disney’s room occupancy rules and guidelines.” A player can determine anyone a guest so long as that person is not a certified agent. Most of the players’ guests are either wives, girlfriends and their children. Players can invite only one guest to a game, but they are allowed to bring small children. “It’ll just be good to be around some people that care about you, that you care about outside of your teammates,” Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams said. “This environment can be a little mundane at times, so it’s nice to have some fresh energy.”
Clippers center JaMychal Green plans to have his girlfriend and children visit should the team advance to the Western Conference finals. Yet, he still harbored concerns about his kids becoming stir-crazy on campus. People can swim, exercise, golf and fish on campus, but there are no options beyond those activities. Everyone also has to observe social distancing and mask-wearing rules. “I didn’t want them to come here and get bored,” Green said. “My kids like to play and like to go outside. So there’s really not much here to do.”
Usually, pets do not need to feel as entertained. They are used to quarantined life even in normal times. Unfortunately, they do not meet the criteria for guests. “I would love to have my dogs in here, but they are not allowing pets,” said Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green, whose fiancée will visit. “But I think pets would definitely lighten the mood. That would help if anybody who has any type of say-so to get some dogs in here.”
Good Morning America: @GMA JUST IN: Retired @nyknicks @NBA All-Star @CharlesOakley34 joins the cast of @DancingABC season 29! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS
The Alameda County (Calif.) sheriff’s deputy suing Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri for assault after Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland accused the executive of exploiting current “pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices” to paint himself as a victim when in fact he had broken the NBA’s own security rules, in a new court filing today. In August, Ujiri filed a countersuit against Alan Strickland, who was working as a security guard and not for the sheriff’s department that night when he physically prevented Ujiri from accessing the Oracle Arena court for the Raptors’ Finals trophy presentation. The countersuit included bodycam footage that appears to support Ujiri’s contention that Strickland shoved Ujiri twice.
But in Tuesday’s filing, Strickland wrote that Ujiri did not have the proper credential, and the NBA had previously warned security to be on the lookout for unauthorized persons trying to gain access to the court. “The body camera video which plaintiff produced on July 17, 2020 did not reveal any new information to Defendants,” Strickland wrote, arguing it only provided a new angle of what arena footage already showed. “In reality, Defendants brought this motion to take advantage of the now pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices and to falsely allege racial animus and prejudicial bias is the reason for Plaintiff Alan Strickland’s conduct on the date of the incident.”
September 2, 2020 | 7:09 am EDT Update
Nick Nurse blasts officials
NBA on ESPN: Nick Nurse was asked how frustrating it was to see Jayson Tatum take over. “The only frustrating part about it is this: He shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots. … They took very good care of him tonight.”
It is at least Dallas Mavericks dream. And one NBA analyst suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis by landing with the Dallas Mavericks might be a tad more realistic than that. “Of all the (stars), I think he would (consider leaving an existing team to come to Dallas),” said NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine in a Tuesday visit with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “To leave a team, that’s a hard thing to do, especially if you’re a guy like him. Just think about Dirk Nowitzki. He was Dallas all the way, (and) it seems like Giannis is all the way (with Milwaukee). “But,” Scalabrine continued. “I think you (Dallas) have just as good a chance as anyone else. … Los Angeles, Miami, or any of the other favorite teams. I think the Dallas Mavericks, you look at their cap situation, with a superstar (in Luka Doncic) and (Kristaps Porzingis). … I’m telling you right now it’s not zero (chance).”
Conventional wisdom keeps “The Greek Freak” in Milwaukee, of course. But Scalabrine paints a picture “that if (the Bucks) lose to Miami (in these NBA Playoffs) … they offer him a Super-Max (a five-year max contract extension) … (and) he turns it down, it does open up the possibility. I’m not thinking there’s no chance, I know a lot of people would say that. I think there is a chance that he could end up (in Dallas).”
Sam Amick: When this whole thing is done, I’m telling you, when people start speaking more candidly about what actually happened in the bubble from a life standpoint, and people’s mood standpoint… I mean, someone told me the other day like ‘yo, the Bucks were going through some things, and those seeding games, where they were laying eggs left and right? Like it had everything to do with the just the mood in the room for their group, and that it wasn’t great. And that ripple effect… Paul George became the poster boy to his credit candidly talking about that element here.