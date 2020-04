However, it’s not like the Bulls would have wanted to just give money away for nothing – just like in 1991, Pippen likely would have had to extend his contract in conjunction with the renegotiation. Even a contract with a $4.5 million annual value would be underpaying him and if he had to extend that low pay across more seasons, he likely would have made out worse in the long run. In the end, the $70 million contract he signed with the Rockets was the only large deal of his career – if the Bulls had asked for another two years on an extension, then he wouldn’t have hit free agency until 2000, ahead of his age 35 season. Remember: the Bulls asked for and got five additional years from Pippen in 1991 in exchange for a renegotiated salary for 1991-92 and 1992-93, so three years of renegotiated salaries may well have cost Pippen the rest of his career on an extension. It’s hard to imagine he would have ended up earning enough to still have more than $100 million in career salary had he taken this path.