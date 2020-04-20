Storyline: Paul Eboua Entering Draft?
2 rumors in this storyline
Emiliano Carchia: Prospect Paul Eboua has switched representation and signed with BDA Sports, a source told @sportando. The Cameroonian player, a potential second rounder, will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft soon
More Rumors in this Storyline
As reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Cameroonian wing Paul Eboua has entered his name in the 2019 NBA Draft.
April 21, 2020 | 1:41 am EDT Update
Rudy Gobert more available than you think?
There have been rumblings well before either of them contracted coronavirus that the Jazz were growing weary of Gobert. Not that they were actively shopping him or trying to get rid of him, but that he might be more available than you’d think a Defensive Player of the Year and guy who is such an anchor would be. It will not surprise me if Utah moves on after this season.
Appearing on The Sixers Beat podcast with Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, former Sixers sharpshooter J.J. Redick said he doesn’t believe head coach Brett Brown should be made the scapegoat for any issues in Philadelphia (audio clip). “I would love to play for Brett again,” Redick said. “I don’t think Brett is the problem, if there’s a problem. Sometimes things maybe just don’t work.”
With that said, here’s what we know: Before free agency last summer, high-ranking members of the organization had interest in signing Carmelo Anthony in free agency. The Anthony signing was contingent on the Knicks completing their other free-agency plan in 2019: signing two max stars. When New York missed on those stars, the idea of signing Anthony lost significant momentum.
Green said head coach Steve Kerr – who also played on those Bulls teams – offered his own last dance analogy before the 2018-19 season began. “Steve would kind of hit on it like, ‘let’s just enjoy this year for what it is because we don’t know what next year holds,'” Green told Uninterrupted. The elephant in the room, however, was Durant’s impending free agency. “(What Kerr said) didn’t necessarily carry the same weight because what should have happened was Kevin come out and say, ‘hey man, this is it,'” Green said. “But you just can’t leave the elephant in the room. Because what happened was the question came to us every day. Every time we spoke to the media, Klay (Thompson) and myself were asked about our contracts,” Green continued.
“And then you kind of had Kevin, like ‘I dunno what I’m gonna do next year’ and it don’t matter. It does matter, because you’re not the only person that has to answer that question,” he said. “And to be quite frank with you, you’re honestly the last person that has to answer the question because you don’t really say shit. You don’t say much to the media, if anything, you tell them to shut the f— up.” “… So I’m stuck answering that question all the time, and due to that there was always an elephant in the room amongst us,” Green added.
“What I need to work on is probably encouraging guys more,” he said. “I have a tendency to sometimes just be so locked into the game to where I won’t speak at times, and I think sometimes players get confused as to whether or not I’m even locked in or in a pissed-off mood. So, I think I have to be better at being able to still voice myself throughout the game, even if we’re not playing well or the game isn’t going in my favor or whatever the case may be. Your mind wanders throughout the game. So, just being able to channel that and being able to stay engaged with teammates, encouraging them all the time.”
Isaiah Joe entering draft
Razorback guard Isaiah Joe has submitted his paperwork for the 2020 NBA draft according to head coach Eric Musselman. He has not signed with an agent, leaving the door open for a return to Arkansas. Musselman revealed the news during a teleconference put on by the University of Arkansas on Monday afternoon.
Jeff Goodman: Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes told me he will remain in the NBA Draft and will not return to school.
While there’s uncertainty around when and how the 2020 NBA Draft will be held, the prospects around the globe have started declaring their participation. After Yigitcan Saybir and Sehmus Hazer, two more Turkish youngsters in Berke Atar and Ercan Osmani will declare for the Draft, sources told Eurohoops’ Bugra Uzar. Both have ties with Teksut Bandirma, as does Hazer.
The virtual interviews will be important. As of now, the Cavs can only talk with seniors and select international prospects. Sources say they recently had an online interview with Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite, who is a potential second-round pick that tested the draft waters in 2019 before opting to return for his senior season and being named second team All-ACC. There are more of those chats lined up, but once the early-entry list is confirmed, the number of interview candidates will increase and the Cavs can really dig into this class.
Tyronn Lue wants to coach Nets?
Tyronn Lue wants another chance to coach Kyrie Irving. The former Cavaliers coach is, in fact, interested in the Nets gig, according to a source, following a Yahoo! report that Irving prefers Lue on Brooklyn’s sideline.
Mavericks vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley has ties to Dallas as an NBA player. And to Chicago — where he grew up and recently auditioned for a promotion. A league source said Finley interviewed for the Bulls’ general manager job that opened last week after the organization’s front-office upheaval. ESPN was first to report the news.
MJ documentary a ratings hit
The first two episodes of “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series about legendary guard Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, attracted the most viewers for a documentary in ESPN history, the network announced Monday. The two 60-minute episodes that aired Sunday night averaged 6.1 million viewers, according to ESPN. The first episode averaged 6.3 million between 9-10 p.m. ET, and the second averaged 5.8 million between 10-11 p.m. ET. According to ESPN, its “You Don’t Know Bo” on former two-sport star Bo Jackson was the previous most-watched documentary on its airwaves. That film averaged 3.6 million viewers in 2012.
$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes.
But ask Burrell, and he appreciated Jordan’s leadership style as a teammate. We did just that on the most recent episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast. “I just hope people don’t get a bad view of Michael after this movie,” Burrell said. “What he said and what he did in practice, the way he pushed me, was all in motivation, to motivate me to be a better player, to be mentally prepared for any tough challenge that might face me during that year. There’s nothing like playing for the Chicago Bulls… You have to be ready every day and that’s what he wanted me to be to make myself better and make the team better. “There’s no free rides, and that’s one of the things he said. There’s no free rides in Chicago and you better earn your keep.”
Appearing this week on ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, Kerr spoke on the megahit documentary series about the 1997-98 Bulls squad that he was on and said that Toni Kukoc or another teammate deserved a promo spot more. “I’m almost embarrassed, I see these graphics for ‘The Last Dance,’ these promos, and they have Michael [Jordan], Scottie [Pippen], Dennis [Rodman], Phil [Jackson], and me,” said Kerr. “I understand it, the reason I’m on there is because I’m the one who’s famous because I’m the coach of the Warriors, and so people recognize me, and maybe people wouldn’t recognize Toni Kukoc or Ron Harper or Luc Longley. Maybe their faces wouldn’t mean as much to a young generation because this was 22 years ago. “But that should really be Toni, I think, on that photo, on that promo because he was an incredible player,” Kerr added.
Kendrick Perkins: The expectations of Bron is like nothing we’ve ever seen in NBA history. If Bron scores 63 and 49 in a series and gets swept, every sports network is talking about his inability to get it done, while MJ is getting praised and awarded player of the game in losses.
Guber, the Warriors’ co-executive chairman and founder of Mandalay Entertainment, told USA TODAY Sports he had varying talks in recent years with business partner Mike Tollin, as well as with Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, and Warriors president and chief operating officer Rick Welts about the idea. The Warriors decided against having a camera crew embedded with the Warriors as the Bulls allowed during the 1997-98 NBA season to capture their sixth NBA championship in eight years. “Once you do that, you actually affect the outcome of other things,” Guber said. “Turning the camera on with an expectation that you’re going to get to a particular point with a sports team or career or something like that? It’s a dangerous business. It’s hubris.”
As it turns out, Chicago could have renegotiated Pippen’s contract in 1995, when the new collective bargaining agreement and higher salary cap kicked in, but by 1997, there was no option for them to do so – he was going to have to wait until he hit free agency the next summer in order to be properly paid. In the end, he did just that, winning a final title with Chicago in 1998 before signing a $70 million deal that took him to Houston (and eventually Portland).
Part of the issue with Pippen’s small salary was the salary cap spike that came with the new collective bargaining agreement in 1995. The salary cap spiked from 15.96 million in 1994-95 to 23.00 million in 1995-96, Pippen was left woefully underpaid compared to the market. Compare that spike to the one we saw a few years ago – in 2016-17, the salary cap went from $70 million to $94.14 million, an increase of more than 34 percent. While $15.96 million to $23 million is a smaller jump in raw dollars, it’s percentage increase is greater: just north of 44 percent. Apply that percentage leap to 2016 and we would have had a 2016-17 salary cap of nearly $101 million.
However, it’s not like the Bulls would have wanted to just give money away for nothing – just like in 1991, Pippen likely would have had to extend his contract in conjunction with the renegotiation. Even a contract with a $4.5 million annual value would be underpaying him and if he had to extend that low pay across more seasons, he likely would have made out worse in the long run. In the end, the $70 million contract he signed with the Rockets was the only large deal of his career – if the Bulls had asked for another two years on an extension, then he wouldn’t have hit free agency until 2000, ahead of his age 35 season. Remember: the Bulls asked for and got five additional years from Pippen in 1991 in exchange for a renegotiated salary for 1991-92 and 1992-93, so three years of renegotiated salaries may well have cost Pippen the rest of his career on an extension. It’s hard to imagine he would have ended up earning enough to still have more than $100 million in career salary had he taken this path.
Here is an excerpt from “The Victory Machine” — Ethan Strauss’ new book: “You did not have to be a star or rising star to draw KD’s envious ire. When former Warriors bench scorer Marreese Speights returned to Oracle Arena, he got a hearty ovation from the crowd. “Mo Buckets” had been a fan favorite, in part due to his tremendous shooting streaks and also due to the broad smile he beamed when riding a wave. He wasn’t a flawless player but his enthusiasm was infectious and the fans were nostalgic for it. KD, who once complained to a Warriors fan account over Twitter Direct Message that Speights was among the players more accepted by Warriors fans than he, was not pleased. After the blowout win that followed, as he waited to take the podium stage, Durant was fixated on a TV that hung from the wall. Speights was with the local TV guys, yukking it up. “Mo Buckets,” Durant loudly groused, shaking his head. “How can you call yourself ‘Mo Buckets’ when you never averaged twenty points a game?”
With sports on hold, the fubo Sports Network is adding a streaming video version of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. No Chill with Gilbert Arenas is expected to launch May 4. “When I got started with The No Chill Podcast, I wanted to share everything that I knew about basketball with my fans,” said Arenas. “Bringing it to fubo Sports Network, I wanted to bring it to the next level, shining a light on what I love about the game and its future stars.”
Two weeks ago Harrison Barnes jumped in with three of his teammates to provide over 1,250 meals to those in need while aiding local Sacramento restaurants. The Kings’ starting small forward is at it again on Monday. Harrison and Brittany Barnes have pledged $40,000 to purchase groceries for vulnerable families and seniors in the area. “Food accessibility is a health crisis that has always affected underserved communities,” Harrison said via press release of his and his wife’s effort. “This pandemic has really magnified the issue – so we knew this was an area we wanted to focus our efforts.”
Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.
