NBA Rumor: Trent Forrest Free Agency
4 rumors in this storyline
More Rumors in this Storyline
Jazz re-sign Trent Forrest to two-way contract
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest has signed a two way deal to remain with the team. Forrest was on a two way last season
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz have extended qualifying offers to forward Jarrell Brantley and point guard Trent Forrest, League Sources tell The Athletic. The moves make both players restricted free agents
August 31, 2021 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
