August 31, 2021 | 5:48 pm EDT Update

Elston Turner joining Timberwolves as assistant coach

Darren Wolfson: Mentioned on @SkorNorth today of a #Timberwolves hiring being imminent. And here we go: Elston Turner is joining Chris Finch’s staff, I hear. Once upon a time interviewed for the Wolves’ head gig. Long-time NBA player and ass’t, has a defensive background. Nice add.
35 mins ago via DWolfsonKSTP

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced additions to the coaching staff, including Joe Boylan (Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development), Nate Bubes (Quality Control Coach), Chris Hines (Player Development Associate), Ashlee McGee (Video/Player Development Associate), Alex Stepheson (Video/Player Development Associate), Elston Turner (Assistant Coach) and Addison Walters (Video Associate).
35 mins ago via NBA.com

