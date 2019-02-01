Trade Rumors

The father of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis says he does not want his son to play for the Boston Celtics, if they were to try to acquire him via trade this summer. “I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN on Friday. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.”
Davis Sr. clarified that this is solely his opinion, and he can’t speak for his son. “This is just my opinion, not Anthony’s,” he said. “I’ve just seen things over the years with Boston and there’s no loyalty.”
Michael Wallace: There’s chatter about reasons for Conley sitting tonight vs Hornets amid trade speculation. Conley’s legitimately dealing with soreness from what I see and hear directly from him. Nothing major, but needed a night off. On another note, hearing nothing’s imminent on Conley trade.
The Heat, with their limited trade assets, have mostly remained on the periphery of such conjecture, although their position against the luxury tax has given rise to the notion of a possible trade of Wayne Ellington to a contender in need of additional 3-point shooting. “It’s always crazy around this time of year, so I’m sure that won’t be the last one that comes across my phone,” Ellington said Friday of the Porzingis trade. “It’s part of this business.”
“Especially in this day and age in the NBA, so many moves, more so in the offseason. But the trade deadline is a very active time in this league,” Winslow told Fox Sports Sun in advance of Friday’s game. “It’s business. You’ve got to stay ready. You’ve got to continue to be your best self and try to fit in wherever you are and still be yourself. So it’s a tricky situation. But I’m a Miami Heat, so, staying here.”
“The noise has increased to such deafening levels, in today’s day and age, but everything that’s out there is so easy accessible and the news just changes constantly and everybody’s looking at it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “and 90 percent of it, if not more, it’s false.”
Jon Johnson: Per NBA source, as the trade deadline inches closer, the Sixers have reengaged league interest in Markelle Fultz.