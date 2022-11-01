Tim Hardaway Jr: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Natural born three-point shooter… Can take over a game when he’s hot… Has improved his shot selection… Great ability to get himself open in catch-and-shoot situations… Good explosiveness to attack the rim if necessary… Often has tunnel vision with the ball in his hands… Below-average perimeter defender… Best suited as a role player who can catch and shoot.

