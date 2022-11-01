Tim Hardaway Jr: Scouting report and accolades

Tim Hardaway Jr: Scouting report and accolades

Tim Hardaway Jr|#11
Position: G
Born: 03/16/92
Height: 6-5 / 1.96
Weight: 199 lbs. / 90.3 kg.
Salary: $19,602,273

SCOUTING REPORT

Natural born three-point shooter… Can take over a game when he’s hot… Has improved his shot selection… Great ability to get himself open in catch-and-shoot situations… Good explosiveness to attack the rim if necessary… Often has tunnel vision with the ball in his hands… Below-average perimeter defender… Best suited as a role player who can catch and shoot.

ACCOLADES

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 199.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-4.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-6.25

Standing reach: 8-foot-5

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 8 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-7

