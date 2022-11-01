Tim Hardaway Jr: Scouting report and accolades

Tim Hardaway Jr|#11
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|03/16/92
|Height:
|6-5 / 1.96
|Weight:
|199 lbs. / 90.3 kg.
|Salary:
|$19,602,273
SCOUTING REPORT
Natural born three-point shooter… Can take over a game when he’s hot… Has improved his shot selection… Great ability to get himself open in catch-and-shoot situations… Good explosiveness to attack the rim if necessary… Often has tunnel vision with the ball in his hands… Below-average perimeter defender… Best suited as a role player who can catch and shoot.
ACCOLADES
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 199.4 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-4.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-6.25
Standing reach: 8-foot-5
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 8 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-7