Tobias Harris: Scouting report

SCOUTING REPORT

Above-average scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, but is inconsistent with his outside shooting… Causes matchup problems because he’s too quick for most power forwards and has the post-up game to take advantage of smaller defenders… Just a so-so defensive player, though he can defend multiple positions… Tendency to be invisible in games when he is not actively in offensive sets.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com