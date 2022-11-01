Victor Oladipo: Scouting report and accolades

Victor Oladipo|#4
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|05/04/92
|Height:
|6-4 / 1.93
|Weight:
|213 lbs. / 96.6 kg.
|Salary:
|$8,750,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Explosive player with a knack for making big shots… Great first step to attack the rim… Fearless shooter… Tunnel vision sometimes… Sometimes reckless with his shot selection.
ACCOLADES
Most Improved Player: 1 (2018)
All-Star: 2 (2018, 2019)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2018)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2014)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 1 (2018)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 213.2 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-4.25
Standing reach: 8-foot-4.5
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-9.25