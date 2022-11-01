Victor Oladipo: Scouting report and accolades

Victor Oladipo|#4
Position: G
Born: 05/04/92
Height: 6-4 / 1.93
Weight: 213 lbs. / 96.6 kg.
Salary: $8,750,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Explosive player with a knack for making big shots… Great first step to attack the rim… Fearless shooter… Tunnel vision sometimes… Sometimes reckless with his shot selection.

ACCOLADES

Most Improved Player: 1 (2018)

All-Star: 2 (2018, 2019)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2018)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2014)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 1 (2018)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 213.2 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-4.25

Standing reach: 8-foot-4.5

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 8.75 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9.25

