Vince Carter: Scouting report and accolades

Vince Carter|
|Position:
|F
|Born:
|01/26/77
|Height:
|6-6 / 1.98
|Weight:
|220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
More years in the game than any other NBA player ever… A model teammate in his second half of career… Had great knowledge of the game… Even later on, he was still explosive enough to attack the rim… Natural shooter from deep.
ACCOLADES
Rookie of the Year: 1 (1999)
All-Star: 8 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2001)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2000)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (1999)
Olympic gold: 1 (2000)
AmeriCup gold: 1 (2003)